The new MacBook Pro promises up to 30% faster graphics performance and up to 25% faster AI workloads compared with its predecessor.

The latest laptop is designed for professionals, college students, creators, and business users who need faster performance for everyday computing and demanding workloads.

Apple has introduced its new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M6 chip, bringing improvements in CPU performance, graphics, artificial intelligence capabilities, and wireless connectivity.

Apple has also upgraded the Neural Engine and memory bandwidth while retaining several familiar features, including the Liquid Retina XDR display, advanced camera system, and six-speaker audio setup.

In India, the MacBook Pro with the M6 chip starts at Rs. 2,39,000 for the base model with 16GB of unified memory. Pre-orders begin on October 28 through Apple's online store and the Apple Store app, while sales are scheduled to start on November 6.

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Apple MacBook Pro M6: Performance and AI Features

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro is powered by Apple's M6 chip, featuring a 12-core CPU built to handle everything from everyday productivity tasks to demanding professional applications.

Apple claims that the chip delivers faster processing and improved responsiveness, helping users work with large projects, multitask across applications, and complete complex workflows more efficiently.

The 12-core GPU delivers up to 30% faster graphics performance and up to 25% faster AI workloads compared with the M5 chip. The laptop also features a dual 16-core Neural Engine, which Apple rates as up to 1.9 times faster.

Users upgrading from an M1-powered MacBook Pro could see a bigger performance improvement. According to Apple, Xcode builds run up to 2.5 times faster on the new model than on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip.

The laptop also offers improved energy efficiency, with Apple claiming up to four additional hours of battery life compared with the M1 model.

Apple MacBook Pro M6 Specifications and Features

Display

The new MacBook Pro retains a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display designed to deliver high brightness, detailed visuals, and accurate colours. Buyers can also choose an optional nano-texture finish to reduce reflections in challenging lighting conditions.

Processor and Graphics

The laptop features a 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU powered by Apple's M6 chip. The updated hardware is designed to improve processing speeds, graphics performance, and AI-powered tasks.

Memory and Storage

The MacBook Pro starts with 16GB of unified memory and can be configured with up to 32GB. Memory bandwidth reaches up to 170GB/s, supporting multitasking, demanding applications, and large creative projects.

However, storage upgrades have become more expensive amid an ongoing memory shortage. The 4TB storage option now costs an additional $1,500 in the US, according to the supplied pricing information.

Camera and Audio

Apple has retained the 12-megapixel Center Stage camera, which is designed to keep users in the frame during video calls. The laptop also features a six-speaker sound system for an enhanced audio experience.

Connectivity

The new MacBook Pro supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for faster wireless connectivity and lower latency. It can also connect to up to two external displays.

The physical connectivity options remain unchanged, with an HDMI port, a MagSafe 3 charging port, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, and a headphone jack.

Battery and Charging

Apple claims the new MacBook Pro delivers up to 24 hours of battery life. With the optional 96W power adapter, the laptop can charge to 50% in approximately 30 minutes.

Operating System and Apple Intelligence

The MacBook Pro runs macOS 27, which introduces Apple's updated Siri AI assistant alongside Apple Intelligence features across everyday applications.

The upgraded Siri is designed to provide more conversational and personalised assistance. It can use relevant personal context to help users find information across Messages, Mail, and Photos.

Apple has also introduced software improvements intended to make the Mac experience more responsive and reliable.

Apple MacBook Pro M6 Key Specifications Specification Details Display Display Size 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Optional Finish Nano-texture Processor and Graphics Chip Apple M6 CPU 12-core GPU 12-core Neural Engine Dual 16-core, up to 1.9x faster Memory and Storage Unified Memory 16GB (base), up to 32GB Memory Bandwidth Up to 170GB/s Camera and Audio Camera 12-megapixel Center Stage Speakers Six-speaker sound system Connectivity Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 6 External Displays Up to two Ports HDMI, MagSafe 3, three Thunderbolt 4, SDXC card slot, headphone jack Battery and Charging Battery Life Up to 24 hours Fast Charging 50% in ~30 minutes (96W adapter) Software Operating System macOS 27

Apple MacBook Pro M6 Price in India

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip starts at Rs. 2,39,000 in India for the base configuration with 16GB of unified memory.

Apple is also offering education pricing for eligible students and educators, bringing the starting price down to Rs. 2,27,900.

The laptop is available in Space Black and Silver colour options.

In the United States, the base model retains its starting price of $1,999, matching the launch price of the M5-powered model.

Apple MacBook Pro M6 Sale Date in India

Pre-orders for the new MacBook Pro open on October 28 through Apple's online store and the Apple Store app. The laptop will be available at Apple retail stores and authorised resellers starting November 6.

The updated hardware, improved AI performance, and extended battery life position the new MacBook Pro as an option for users seeking a powerful laptop for professional work, creative applications, and AI-assisted tasks.