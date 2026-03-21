The Release Candidate is now available, signalling that a full public release is expected soon, likely in the last week of March 2026.

Apple's updated commitment is evident in its constant updates across numerous operating systems, including new features that introduce changes in each new version, and in its immediate bug fixes.

Apple's macOS 26.4 (Tahoe), the latest update to its macOS 26 operating system, began rolling out in beta form in February 2026, with the first developer and public beta released around February 16–17 for testing.

The update introduces a blending of practical enhancements and forward-looking features for Mac users.

One of the most notable additions is the battery charge limit, allowing MacBook owners to restrict charging to 80%–100% to preserve long-term battery health. Safari also receives updates, including the return of the compact tab layout, providing a more efficient and streamlined browsing experience.

macOS 26.4 also includes Rosetta alerts, warning users about Intel-based apps and indicating that support for these applications may end in future versions. Under the hood, the update brings system performance improvements, security and privacy patches, and subtle interface refinements across system apps.

It enhances cross-device integration with iPhones and iPads, adds new emoji, and updates stock apps like Messages and Notes. Optimised for Apple Silicon Macs, this may be one of the last updates supporting Intel-based Macs, preparing the system for a fully modernised macOS experience.

The new version updates provide users with an opulent technological experience. Apple typically releases updates about a week after beta testing, so if this schedule holds, macOS 26.4 (Tahoe) could launch between March 23–25, 2026, with an extensive rollout expected in the final week of March.

Key features in macOS 26.4

Battery Charge Limit – Option to limit charging between 80%–100%

Safari Updates – Return of the compact tab layout

System Performance - Optimisations for speed, efficiency, and smoother operation on Apple Silicon Macs.

Security & Privacy Updates – Patches vulnerabilities and improves overall system security.

UI/UX Tweaks – Minor interface refinements across system apps for a cleaner, more consistent design

Ecosystem Integration – Enhanced cross-device features with iPhone and iPad

Apple has a habit of releasing its new update a week after it's released to beta testers. If it holds, the Mac 26.4 (Tahoe) is expected to be released in the last week of March.

Apple generally updates all operating systems around the same time. Alongside macOS 26.4, updates for iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, watchOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4 are expected.