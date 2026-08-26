Apple says the M6-powered Mac mini delivers up to 4x faster AI performance and up to 2x faster graphics and storage performance than the previous generation with the M4 chip.

The new Mac mini with M6 starts at $899, while the M5 Pro model starts at $1,699. Education pricing begins at $799 and $1,599, respectively. Both models are available for pre-order through Apple's website and Apple Store app across 30 countries and regions.

Apple has introduced its latest Mac mini lineup powered by the new M6 and M5 Pro chips, bringing a substantial boost in artificial intelligence performance, graphics and connectivity while retaining the desktop's compact design.

CPU performance is also up to 40% faster, making the compact desktop better suited to everything from everyday productivity to demanding AI-assisted workflows.

M6 features a 12-core CPU, two more cores than its predecessor, along with neural accelerators built into every CPU core for the first time on Mac mini.

Apple says this combination enables up to four times faster AI performance. A new dual 16-core Neural Engine delivers up to twice the performance of the previous generation.

The system comes with 16GB of unified memory as standard and can be configured with up to 32GB. Memory bandwidth reaches up to 170GB/s.

Apple is also positioning the M6 Mac mini as a capable machine for local AI workloads. In LM Studio, it can deliver up to 13.5x faster LLM prompt processing than the M1 Mac mini and up to 4.8x faster than the M4 model. Spreadsheet calculations in Microsoft Excel are up to 2.3x faster than the M1 version and up to 1.5x faster than the M4 model.

Gaming performance also gets an upgrade, with Apple claiming up to twice the ray-tracing performance in Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition compared with the M4 Mac mini.

M5 Pro Performance Highlights

For professionals, the M5 Pro takes performance further with up to an 18-core CPU and advanced GPU capabilities designed for demanding workloads such as 3D design, visual effects, video production and game development.

Neural accelerators in every GPU core provide additional AI computing power, allowing the M5 Pro to handle tasks such as image and video upscaling and larger diffusion models.

It supports up to 64GB of unified memory and memory bandwidth of up to 307GB/s, enabling users to work with larger local AI models, complex 3D scenes, ProRes RAW files and large research datasets.

Apple claims the M5 Pro can deliver up to 8.5x faster LLM prompt processing in LM Studio than the M2 Pro Mac mini and up to four times faster than the M4 Pro. Ray-tracing rendering in Blender is up to 4.5x faster than the M2 Pro model, while image processing in Affinity is up to 2.1x faster.

Connectivity

Connectivity has also been upgraded. Both new Mac mini models support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and 2.5Gb Ethernet, with a 10Gb Ethernet option available.

AI and Software

The new hardware works alongside macOS 27 and Apple's next-generation Apple Intelligence features, including the updated Siri AI experience.

Apple says the combination makes the new Mac mini suitable for both conventional desktop use and increasingly demanding AI-agent workflows.

Specifications of New Mac Mini M6 and M5 Pro

M6 Mac Mini Specifications Specification Details Chip Apple M6 CPU 12-core CPU Neural accelerators Built into every CPU core Neural Engine Dual 16-core Neural Engine Unified memory 16GB standard, configurable up to 32GB Memory bandwidth Up to 170GB/s AI performance Up to 4x faster than Mac mini with M4 Graphics Up to 2x faster than M4 CPU performance Up to 40% faster LLM processing Up to 13.5x faster than M1 in LM Studio Gaming Up to 2x faster ray tracing than M4 in Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

M5 Pro Mac Mini Specifications Specification Details Chip Apple M5 Pro CPU Up to 18 cores Unified memory Up to 64GB Memory bandwidth Up to 307GB/s GPU Advanced GPU with ray tracing AI Neural accelerators in every GPU core LLM processing Up to 8.5x faster than M2 Pro in LM Studio Blender rendering Up to 4.5x faster than M2 Pro Affinity image processing Up to 2.1x faster than M2 Pro

Designed for AI workloads, 3D design, VFX, game development and professional video workflows.

Connectivity

Both models support:

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 6

2.5Gb Ethernet

Optional 10Gb Ethernet

AI and Software

The new Mac mini lineup is designed to work with Apple's latest AI capabilities through macOS 27 and Apple Intelligence.

The systems are positioned for local AI tasks, including LLM processing, diffusion models, image and video upscaling, research datasets and AI-agent workflows.

Both models are available for pre-order through Apple's website and Apple Store app in 30 countries and regions.