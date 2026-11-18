The incidents affected services that millions of people depend on for everyday activities, including emails, cloud storage, online payments, web searches and app downloads.

While Apple confirmed that an internal system update had caused outages across several of its services, Google said it had not detected evidence of a widespread Gmail disruption.

Apple and Google users reported problems accessing several popular online services on November 17, adding to a growing list of technology disruptions reported over the past few days.

Apple users reported difficulties accessing iCloud, Apple Pay, the App Store and Apple Music, while some Google users experienced trouble signing in to Gmail and using Google Search.

The timing of the incidents raised concerns among users, particularly after Microsoft experienced a major service disruption the previous week. However, there is no confirmed evidence that the Apple and Google issues were connected.

What Happened to Apple Services?

Apple experienced a disruption affecting multiple services on November 17. Users reported problems signing in to their Apple accounts and accessing services such as iCloud, the App Store, Apple Music and AppleCare.

The problems also affected some Apple Pay users, while reports indicated that certain Apple retail and internal systems experienced difficulties.

Apple's System Status page listed several affected services, including iCloud Mail, iCloud Web Apps, Apple Business and Apple School Manager.

Apple later confirmed that an internal system update had triggered the disruption. In a statement, the company said many of its systems were already back online and that it was working to restore the remaining services.

The company also clarified that the incident was not caused by a cyberattack, addressing concerns about a possible external security threat. However, Apple did not disclose the exact technical details of the update or explain why it affected multiple services.

Google Users Report Gmail and Search Problems

Google users also reported problems around the same time, with complaints involving Gmail sign-in failures and difficulties accessing Google Search.

The reports created confusion among users who initially suspected that Google was experiencing an outage similar to Apple's. However, Google's explanation was different.

The company said it was not seeing evidence of a broad Gmail service disruption and directed users to its Google Workspace Status Dashboard for service updates. This means that although individual users reported difficulties, Google did not confirm a widespread infrastructure failure affecting its services.

It is also important to distinguish between user complaints and an officially confirmed outage. Reports on outage-tracking platforms can indicate that people are experiencing problems, but they do not necessarily establish that an entire service is unavailable.

Why Are Major Technology Outages Becoming a Concern?

The latest incidents come after a series of technology disruptions affecting major companies and essential services.

Microsoft faced a significant outage the previous week, affecting access to Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services. Other recent incidents also involved technology systems used by airlines, financial institutions and government organisations.

These disruptions highlight how heavily businesses and consumers depend on a relatively small number of major technology platforms. A problem involving an account system, cloud infrastructure or software update can affect several connected services at once.

For example, an issue with Apple's account infrastructure can prevent users from signing in to iCloud or accessing other services linked to their Apple accounts. Similarly, problems with email infrastructure can interrupt communication for individuals and businesses.

Have Apple and Google Services Been Restored?

Apple said many of its affected systems had been restored following the internal update, and the company continued working to bring the remaining services back online. Subsequent updates indicated that the major consumer-facing disruptions had been resolved.

Google, meanwhile, did not confirm a widespread outage across its infrastructure. The company said it was not seeing evidence of a broad Gmail disruption despite reports from some users.

WhatsApp was also reported to be operating normally during the incidents. There was no confirmed indication that the Apple and Google problems were part of a single, coordinated technical failure.

What Should Users Do During a Service Outage?

When major online services become unavailable, users should first check the official service-status pages rather than repeatedly attempting to sign in or changing account settings.

Apple users can check the Apple System Status page, while Google users can refer to the Google Workspace Status Dashboard and Google Search Status Dashboard.

Users should also avoid clicking suspicious links or sharing account credentials in response to outage-related messages. A service disruption does not automatically mean that an account has been compromised.

Although many issues are resolved within hours, disruptions to cloud storage, communication, payments and account access can affect everyday activities until the underlying systems are restored.