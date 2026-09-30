Apple Pay Enters India With a Tap-and-Pay Twist, How to Pay?

Apple Pay is entering a market where UPI is already widely used for digital payments. However, the company is positioning its service around card payments, contactless transactions, privacy and convenience rather than replacing UPI.

The service is initially available to customers with eligible Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards. Users can add their cards to Apple Wallet and make contactless payments at supported stores, as well as pay within apps and on websites where Apple Pay is offered.

Apple has officially launched Apple Pay in India, bringing its contactless payment service to iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch users for the first time. Mac support is expected to arrive soon.

Why Has Apple Pay Launched in India?

Apple has been expanding Apple Pay globally for more than a decade, and India represents a major opportunity because of its growing card usage, e-commerce activity and increasing availability of NFC-enabled payment terminals.

Apple Pay Vice President Jennifer Bailey said the company sees an opportunity as card usage and contactless acceptance continue to grow in India. Apple also plans to expand support to additional banks as their technical readiness and card portfolios allow.

For Indian users, the service provides another way to use existing eligible credit cards without repeatedly entering card details, PINs or OTPs during supported transactions.

Apple Pay currently works in more than 90 countries and regions and has partnerships with more than 11,000 banks and network partners globally.

How to Set Up Apple Pay in India

Eligible Axis Bank customers can add their supported credit card to Apple Wallet.

On iPhone

Open the Wallet app. Tap the + button. Select Debit or Credit Card. Scan the card or enter its details manually. Follow the on-screen instructions. Complete any verification requested by Axis Bank. Once approved, the card can be used with Apple Pay.

Apple's setup process requires a compatible device, a supported card, an Apple Account, and Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode.

Eligible customers can also add cards through the latest Axis Bank app, depending on the card and account.

How to Make a Payment Using Apple Pay

At a contactless payment terminal, users can double-click the iPhone's side button and authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID or their passcode.

The user then needs to hold the top of the iPhone near the contactless reader until the payment is completed.

On Apple Watch, users can double-click the side button and hold the display near the contactless reader.

Apple Pay can also be selected as a payment method in supported apps and on websites, allowing users to authenticate the transaction without repeatedly entering card, billing, and shipping information.

Apple Pay Security and Privacy

Security is one of the key features Apple is highlighting with the India launch.

Apple says it does not store the actual card number on the device or its servers, and it does not share it with merchants. Instead, it assigns a unique Device Account Number to the card and encrypts it before storing it in the device's Secure Element.

This means merchants do not receive the user's actual card number during an Apple Pay transaction.

Apple also says it does not retain transaction information that can be tied back to the user. If an iPhone is lost or stolen, users can use the Find My service to locate or lock the device and suspend payments.

Where Can Apple Pay Be Used in India?

At launch, Apple Pay is available across a growing network of merchants, including:

Apple Store locations

Blinkit

Chaayos

Comet

Croma

Interflora

Ixigo

Le15 Patisserie

Reliance brands

Tata 1mg

Zomato

Apple has also worked with payment service providers including BillDesk, Cashfree, JusPay, Mswipe, Paytm, PayU, Pine Labs, Razorpay and Worldline to bring Apple Pay to their merchant networks. More merchants and apps are expected to support the service over time.

Actual acceptance still depends on whether the merchant's payment terminal is enabled for Apple Pay.

Which Devices Support Apple Pay in India?

At launch, Apple Pay is available on:

iPhone: iPhone XR and later with iOS 18 or later

Apple Watch: Series 6 and later with watchOS 11 or later

iPad: Supported for online and in-app payments

Mac: Support coming soon

The service is initially restricted to eligible Axis Bank Visa and Mastercard credit cards. RuPay cards are not supported at launch, while Apple is expected to expand the list of participating banks and cards over time.

Apple Pay vs UPI

Apple Pay and UPI work differently.

UPI enables direct bank-account payments through participating apps, while Apple Pay stores eligible payment cards in Apple Wallet and uses tokenised card credentials for transactions.

So Apple Pay doesn't replace UPI. Instead, it gives eligible cardholders another way to make contactless, online and in-app payments using Apple devices.

Users will also continue to receive the rewards and benefits associated with their eligible cards when using Apple Pay.