The job listing suggests Apple is preparing for a more localised payments operation in the country.

The latest development comes directly from Apple's hiring activity, with the company posting a new Business Development Manager - Wallet, Payments and Commerce role in Bengaluru that specifically involves building payment partnerships for India.

Apple Pay could finally be heading to India as early as October 2026, although Apple has not officially confirmed a launch date.

The person appointed to the role will be responsible for strategic commercial negotiations, partnerships and business development, along with integrating issuers, acquirers and point-of-sale vendors with Apple Pay's platform in India.

The role will also involve managing partner relationships, new product and feature launches, commercial agreements and platform integration.

Banking Partnerships and Reported October Rollout

Reports about Apple's India plans have gained momentum in recent weeks. Reuters reported that Apple is preparing to launch Apple Pay in India with Axis Bank credit cards as an initial banking partnership, while discussions with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are also reportedly ongoing.

If the reported October rollout goes ahead, Apple Pay is expected to initially focus on card-based payments rather than launching with full UPI functionality.

Apple Pay uses tokenised card details to enable contactless payments through compatible Apple devices. Recent reports have also pointed to Apple's work around UPI, NFC payments, device tokenisation and India's payment infrastructure, but the company's job listing does not confirm that UPI will be available at launch.

Entering India's Competitive Digital Payments Market

The potential arrival of Apple Pay would give Apple a new presence in India's already highly competitive digital payments market.

UPI currently dominates India's digital payments ecosystem, while Apple would enter the market with its existing card-based payment technology and partnerships with local banks.

For now, October remains a reported timeframe rather than an officially announced launch date.

Apple's new payments role and reported discussions with Indian banks, however, indicate that the company is actively preparing its payments operations for the Indian market.