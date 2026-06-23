One of the most notable additions is the introduction of a dedicated "Write with Siri" shortcut. First showcased at WWDC, the feature now appears above the keyboard in apps such as Notes, Mail, and Messages, providing quicker access to Siri's AI-powered writing assistance tools.

The update, released on June 22, is now available to registered developers and beta testers. Building on features first unveiled during Apple's WWDC 2026 conference, iOS 27 Developer Beta 2 focuses on improving usability, expanding Apple Intelligence features, and refining the company's new Liquid Glass design language.

Apple has rolled out the second developer beta of iOS 27, introducing a range of refinements and new capabilities as the company continues testing its next major iPhone software update ahead of a wider public release later this year.

Apple has also continued work on making Siri more context-aware, a key part of the company's broader artificial intelligence strategy. The latest beta further integrates Apple Intelligence features across the operating system while improving overall performance and stability.

New and Updated App Features

Wallet

According to reports, the Wallet app now contains a hidden "Insights" section accessible through the three-dot menu. While not yet functional, Apple previously announced plans to let users connect financial accounts and view spending habits, recurring payments, balances, and other financial information from a single dashboard.

Home

The Home app also receives a useful enhancement. Users can now reportedly install software updates on Apple TV devices remotely without powering on the streaming hardware.

Messages

Messaging features have also been expanded. iOS 27 Developer Beta 2 adds support for replying to specific messages within RCS conversations, bringing the experience closer to modern messaging platforms.

Visual Intelligence

Apple has introduced several improvements to Visual Intelligence, including a new "Highlight to Image Search" option that can send selected images to third-party services to find visually similar content.

Additional Changes

Additional changes discovered in the update include:

Hidden Camera app controls

The ability to display live HomeKit Secure Video footage in notifications

Improved readability in the Weather app

Support for deleting multiple Siri conversations at once

Expanded RAW image compatibility for Apple Intelligence editing tools in the Photos app

Availability

The update is approximately 5.3GB on the iPhone 15 Pro running the first developer beta and is available for supported iPhone models running iOS 27.

While the software remains limited to developers and beta testers for now, those who register already, Apple is expected to release the stable version of iOS 27 to the public later this year alongside its next-generation iPhone lineup.