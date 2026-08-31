According to reports, Apple is developing new health-tracking capabilities that could give users more continuous information about their health and fitness throughout the day.

The company is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 alongside its next-generation iPhone models.

Apple is reportedly preparing a major health-focused update for its next-generation smartwatch lineup as anticipation builds around its upcoming "Surprise and Shine" event on September 9.

Always-On Heart Rate Monitoring

One of the biggest rumoured additions is always-on heart rate monitoring for the Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4. The feature could let the heart rate sensor record data continuously throughout the day. Currently, Apple Watch monitors heart rate during workouts and takes readings periodically during normal daily use.

The move could give Apple Watch users a more detailed view of how their heart rate changes across different activities and periods of the day.

Rather than relying mainly on workout-based tracking and occasional measurements, the rumoured system could provide a more continuous stream of health data.

Redesigned Health and Fitness Experience

Apple is also reportedly developing a redesigned health and fitness experience. The company is reportedly exploring ways to make wellness information easier for users to understand, with an approach similar to dedicated fitness platforms such as Whoop and Oura.

The planned changes could focus on presenting health and fitness insights more comprehensively. Instead of restricting information to individual workouts or separate readings, Apple may offer users a clearer picture of how their body responds throughout the day.

Apple Watch Series 12 Could Get Ceramic Design

Alongside the health-related improvements, the Apple Watch Series 12 could reportedly receive a design-related change. Apple is said to be testing a ceramic version of the smartwatch, which may be available in white and dark grey colour options.

The company is also believed to be preparing new band colours and configurations for the upcoming Apple Watch models. These changes could give customers more choices when the new watches arrive.

September Event and Future Health Features

The Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 are expected to debut at Apple's September event alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Ultra. The event is reportedly scheduled for September 9.

Beyond the upcoming generation of Apple Watch models, Apple is also continuing development of a more ambitious health feature. The company is reportedly working on blood sugar detection technology, aiming to release the feature by 2030.

If the reported developments materialise, Apple's next-generation smartwatches could place a greater emphasis on continuous health monitoring and making wellness data easier for users to interpret.