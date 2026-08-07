Apple is reportedly preparing to expand its premium smartwatch lineup with the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 4, which is expected to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Ultra and other major devices during Apple's upcoming fall product event.
The next-generation rugged smartwatch is expected to focus heavily on AI-powered features, health-tracking improvements, and better efficiency, with Apple's redesigned Siri AI experience being one of the biggest highlights.
The upcoming watchOS 27 update is expected to bring a smarter and more responsive Siri, optimized specifically for newer Apple Watch hardware.
Apple Watch Ultra 4 is rumored to feature a new S11 chip, replacing the current S10 processor found in recent Apple Watch models. The upgraded chip is expected to deliver improved performance, faster AI processing and better power management, helping Siri AI perform more smoothly on the wrist.
Health monitoring is expected to remain the core focus of the Apple Watch Ultra series. Reports suggest that Apple could significantly increase the number of sensor components in the Ultra 4, potentially doubling the sensing hardware compared with previous models.
The upgrade is expected to bring enhanced health tracking capabilities and more accurate monitoring features.
Apple is also reportedly working on improved blood pressure monitoring technology. A new high blood pressure notification feature is said to be under regulatory review, with further enhancements expected to Apple's existing hypertension-related health features.
Battery life could also see improvements with the Apple Watch Ultra 4. While Apple may use the internal space for additional sensors by reducing battery size, improvements in chip efficiency could help maintain or slightly increase battery performance compared with the Apple Watch Ultra 3.
Apple Watch Ultra 4 Expected Specifications and Features