Technology

Apple Watch Ultra 4 Expected to Launch With S11 Chip, Check Specs

Apple Watch Ultra 4 is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 lineup with a new S11 chip, advanced Siri AI integration, improved power efficiency and major health upgrades. The smartwatch could feature enhanced sensors, upgraded blood pressure monitoring and better fitness tracking capabilities.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Apple Watch Ultra 4
Apple Watch Ultra 4 expected to launch with iPhone 18 Pro
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Apple is reportedly preparing to expand its premium smartwatch lineup with the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 4, which is expected to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Ultra and other major devices during Apple's upcoming fall product event.

The next-generation rugged smartwatch is expected to focus heavily on AI-powered features, health-tracking improvements, and better efficiency, with Apple's redesigned Siri AI experience being one of the biggest highlights.

The upcoming watchOS 27 update is expected to bring a smarter and more responsive Siri, optimized specifically for newer Apple Watch hardware.

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Apple Watch Ultra 4 is rumored to feature a new S11 chip, replacing the current S10 processor found in recent Apple Watch models. The upgraded chip is expected to deliver improved performance, faster AI processing and better power management, helping Siri AI perform more smoothly on the wrist.

Health monitoring is expected to remain the core focus of the Apple Watch Ultra series. Reports suggest that Apple could significantly increase the number of sensor components in the Ultra 4, potentially doubling the sensing hardware compared with previous models.

The upgrade is expected to bring enhanced health tracking capabilities and more accurate monitoring features.

Apple is also reportedly working on improved blood pressure monitoring technology. A new high blood pressure notification feature is said to be under regulatory review, with further enhancements expected to Apple's existing hypertension-related health features.

Battery life could also see improvements with the Apple Watch Ultra 4. While Apple may use the internal space for additional sensors by reducing battery size, improvements in chip efficiency could help maintain or slightly increase battery performance compared with the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Apple Watch Ultra 4 Expected Specifications and Features

Apple Watch Ultra 4 Expected Specifications and Features
SpecificationDetails
Display & Design
DesignPremium rugged smartwatch design similar to the Ultra lineup
DisplayExpected to retain a large outdoor-focused display
BuildTitanium build likely to continue
Processor
ChipNew S11 chip
AI ProcessingImproved AI processing for Siri features
PerformanceFaster and more responsive watchOS experience
EfficiencyBetter power efficiency compared with S10 chip
Software
OSwatchOS 27
SiriAI-powered Siri improvements
Voice CommandsFaster voice commands and smart assistance features
OptimizationOptimized performance for next-generation hardware
Health & Sensors
Sensor SystemSignificantly upgraded sensing system
Sensor CountPotentially double the number of sensor components
Tracking AccuracyEnhanced health tracking accuracy
HypertensionImproved hypertension monitoring features
Blood PressurePossible upgraded high blood pressure notifications (pending regulatory approval)
Battery
EfficiencyImproved power efficiency
Battery LifePossible battery life improvements over Apple Watch Ultra 3
EnduranceBetter endurance compared with traditional smartwatches
Expected Launch
AlongsideExpected alongside iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Ultra and other Apple products
WindowLikely fall 2026 launch window
Key Upgrade Highlights
ChipS11 chip upgrade
AIAdvanced AI-powered Siri
HealthMajor health sensor improvements
BatteryBetter battery efficiency
FitnessNext-generation fitness and wellness tracking features
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Topics

New gadget launchApple iPhone 18 Pro Series

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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