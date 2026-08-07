Apple is reportedly preparing to expand its premium smartwatch lineup with the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 4, which is expected to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Ultra and other major devices during Apple's upcoming fall product event.

The next-generation rugged smartwatch is expected to focus heavily on AI-powered features, health-tracking improvements, and better efficiency, with Apple's redesigned Siri AI experience being one of the biggest highlights.

The upcoming watchOS 27 update is expected to bring a smarter and more responsive Siri, optimized specifically for newer Apple Watch hardware.