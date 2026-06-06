The keynote is expected to showcase new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS and visionOS, along with Apple's latest advancements in artificial Intelligence.

As in previous years, WWDC will be available free of charge to developers worldwide, offering access to Apple engineers, technical sessions, workshops, and early looks at upcoming software features.

Apple is gearing up for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, where the company is expected to unveil the next generation of software experiences across its ecosystem. The five-day developer event will kick off with a keynote presentation on June 8 at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in California.

Siri's Biggest Upgrade Yet?

One of the most anticipated announcements is a major overhaul of Siri. Apple is reportedly working to transform the voice assistant from a command-based tool into a more conversational AI assistant that understands context and handles complex requests.

The upgraded Siri is expected to understand on-screen content, access information across apps and devices, summarise emails and messages, manage calendar events, and perform multiple actions from a single command. These capabilities were originally teased during Apple's iOS 18 presentation but have yet to reach users due to reported development challenges.

Reports also suggest Apple is building a dedicated Siri application for iPhone, iPad and Mac. Similar to ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, the app could feature conversation history, support for file and image uploads, cross-device chat syncing through iCloud, and a more natural conversational interface.

Apple Intelligence Set to Expand

Apple's AI ambitions are expected to extend far beyond Siri. The company is reportedly preparing significant enhancements to Apple Intelligence, its suite of AI-powered features introduced last year.

Visual Intelligence could receive major upgrades, allowing users to identify objects, nutrition labels, landmarks, contact details and other information directly through the Camera app. Apple may also integrate deeper visual search capabilities throughout the operating system.

The Photos app is expected to gain advanced AI editing tools, including features that can extend image backgrounds, reframe shots, improve image quality and remove unwanted elements more effectively. Apple's existing Clean Up tool could also receive notable improvements.

Other AI-powered services, such as Genmoji, Image Playground, and Shortcuts, are also expected to become smarter and more capable. A new "Write with Siri" feature could help users draft emails, messages, notes and documents across Apple's platforms using generative AI.

Changes Across iPhone, iPad and Mac

Beyond artificial Intelligence, Apple is expected to focus on refinement and performance. Reports indicate that iOS 27 and macOS 27 will bring system-wide optimisations, improved battery efficiency, enhanced security protections and bug fixes.

Apple may also continue refining its Liquid Glass design language introduced last year, with visual updates planned for several core apps. The Camera app, Safari browser, Wallet app, Weather app and Messages app are all rumoured to receive interface improvements and new functionality.

For iPad users, Apple could further blur the line between tablet and laptop experiences by introducing better multitasking tools and improved support for professional workflows.

New Features for Apple Watch

watchOS 27 is expected to introduce several updates aimed at fitness and health tracking. Reports suggest Apple could bring the popular Modular Ultra watch face, currently exclusive to the Apple Watch Ultra lineup, to standard Apple Watch models.

Additional improvements to heart rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep analysis, and wellness features are also expected to be announced during the event.

What Else Could Apple Reveal?

While WWDC is traditionally a software-focused event, there is speculation that Apple could announce updates to Vision Pro and visionOS, as well as new developer tools to accelerate AI-powered app development.

The company may also unveil upgraded APIs and frameworks that allow developers to integrate Apple Intelligence features directly into their applications, potentially expanding AI capabilities across the App Store ecosystem.

With Apple facing increasing competition from OpenAI, Google and Microsoft in the AI race, WWDC 2026 is expected to be one of the company's most important software events in recent years.

Whether through a smarter Siri, enhanced AI tools or broader ecosystem improvements, Apple appears ready to showcase its next vision for intelligent computing.