Technology

ASUS Unveils Limited-Edition ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle with AR Glasses at Computex 2026

Asus has unveiled the limited-edition ROG Xbox Ally X20 bundle to celebrate 20 years of ROG, pairing a redesigned handheld gaming console with AR smart glasses. The anniversary edition features a larger OLED display, AMD Ryzen AI processor, and immersive virtual-screen gaming experience.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X20 AR Glasses
ASUS introduces ROG Xbox Ally X20 AR Glasses

Asus has expanded its Republic of Gamers (ROG) lineup with the launch of the ROG Xbox Ally X20 Edition 20, a special anniversary gaming handheld unveiled at Computex 2026.

The launch marks 20 years of the ROG brand and introduces a premium bundle that combines a redesigned handheld console with a pair of augmented reality (AR) smart glasses.

The limited-edition device was announced on June 1 as part of Asus' ROG 20th anniversary celebrations. While the company has revealed the hardware specifications and bundle contents, pricing and availability details have not yet been announced. It also remains unclear whether the special edition will be released in India.

Special Anniversary Design

The ROG Xbox Ally X20 retains the overall design of the standard ROG Ally X but receives a distinctive anniversary makeover. The handheld features a translucent black chassis accented with gold graphics and gold-lit joystick rings, giving it a premium commemorative appearance.

The bundle will include the Asus ROG XReal R1 Edition 20 AR smart glasses, with Asus hinting that additional anniversary-themed content may be revealed later.

Upgraded OLED Display

One of the biggest upgrades on the Edition 20 model is its larger 7.4-inch Full HD OLED touchscreen, compared to the 7-inch display found on the standard version.

The display supports:

  • Up to 1400 nits peak brightness

  • 120Hz refresh rate

  • 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut

  • Dolby Vision

  • Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

The enhanced screen is designed to deliver richer colours, deeper blacks, and smoother gameplay.

Performance and Hardware

Powering the handheld is AMD's Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor with eight CPU cores and clock speeds of up to 2.0GHz. The chipset is paired with an AMD XDNA neural processing unit capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

An integrated AMD Radeon GPU handles graphics duties.

The handheld also includes:

  • 24GB LPDDR5X RAM

  • 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage

  • 80Wh battery

  • 68W fast charging via USB Type-C

The familiar ABXY button layout and connectivity options remain unchanged from the standard model.

AR Smart Glasses Included

A major highlight of the bundle is the inclusion of the Asus ROG XReal R1 Edition 20 AR smart glasses.

The wearable device uses dual Micro-OLED displays and functions as an external display for the handheld console. According to Asus, the glasses can project a virtual screen measuring up to 171 inches when viewed from approximately 4 metres.

The AR glasses support:

  • Up to 240Hz refresh rate

  • 0.01ms response time

  • Native 3DoF head tracking

Users can choose between two viewing modes. In tracking mode, the virtual display moves along with head movements, while Anchor Mode keeps the screen fixed in a specific position for a more traditional viewing experience.

The glasses connect directly to the handheld using a single USB Type-C cable and integrate with Asus Command Center controls.

Availability

Asus has not announced pricing details or launch markets for the ROG Xbox Ally X20 Edition 20 bundle. The company has not confirmed whether the limited-edition package will arrive in India.

More information regarding pricing, availability, and additional anniversary content is expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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