The limited-edition device was announced on June 1 as part of Asus' ROG 20th anniversary celebrations. While the company has revealed the hardware specifications and bundle contents, pricing and availability details have not yet been announced. It also remains unclear whether the special edition will be released in India.

The launch marks 20 years of the ROG brand and introduces a premium bundle that combines a redesigned handheld console with a pair of augmented reality (AR) smart glasses.

Asus has expanded its Republic of Gamers (ROG) lineup with the launch of the ROG Xbox Ally X20 Edition 20, a special anniversary gaming handheld unveiled at Computex 2026.

Special Anniversary Design

The ROG Xbox Ally X20 retains the overall design of the standard ROG Ally X but receives a distinctive anniversary makeover. The handheld features a translucent black chassis accented with gold graphics and gold-lit joystick rings, giving it a premium commemorative appearance.

The bundle will include the Asus ROG XReal R1 Edition 20 AR smart glasses, with Asus hinting that additional anniversary-themed content may be revealed later.

Upgraded OLED Display

One of the biggest upgrades on the Edition 20 model is its larger 7.4-inch Full HD OLED touchscreen, compared to the 7-inch display found on the standard version.

The display supports:

Up to 1400 nits peak brightness

120Hz refresh rate

100% DCI-P3 colour gamut

Dolby Vision

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

The enhanced screen is designed to deliver richer colours, deeper blacks, and smoother gameplay.

Performance and Hardware

Powering the handheld is AMD's Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor with eight CPU cores and clock speeds of up to 2.0GHz. The chipset is paired with an AMD XDNA neural processing unit capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

An integrated AMD Radeon GPU handles graphics duties.

The handheld also includes:

24GB LPDDR5X RAM

1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage

80Wh battery

68W fast charging via USB Type-C

The familiar ABXY button layout and connectivity options remain unchanged from the standard model.

AR Smart Glasses Included

A major highlight of the bundle is the inclusion of the Asus ROG XReal R1 Edition 20 AR smart glasses.

The wearable device uses dual Micro-OLED displays and functions as an external display for the handheld console. According to Asus, the glasses can project a virtual screen measuring up to 171 inches when viewed from approximately 4 metres.

The AR glasses support:

Up to 240Hz refresh rate

0.01ms response time

Native 3DoF head tracking

Users can choose between two viewing modes. In tracking mode, the virtual display moves along with head movements, while Anchor Mode keeps the screen fixed in a specific position for a more traditional viewing experience.

The glasses connect directly to the handheld using a single USB Type-C cable and integrate with Asus Command Center controls.

Availability

Asus has not announced pricing details or launch markets for the ROG Xbox Ally X20 Edition 20 bundle. The company has not confirmed whether the limited-edition package will arrive in India.

More information regarding pricing, availability, and additional anniversary content is expected to be revealed in the coming months.