The company has built a strong reputation through product lines such as Zenbook, Vivobook, ROG (Republic of Gamers), and TUF Gaming. Asus has also been active in the Android tablet segment over the years, launching devices under the Transformer Pad, ZenPad, and MeMO Pad series.

Asus, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global technology company known for its laptops, desktop PCs, gaming hardware, smartphones, networking equipment, and computer components.

Asus is back with its Android tablet launch in the Indian Market. Asus Pad will launch in India nearly a decade ago on August 6 at 12pm IST. Ahead of the launch, specifications were revealed to anticipate the sales.

It has collaborated with Google on products such as the Nexus 7 tablet, helping establish its presence in the Android ecosystem. With the launch of the Asus Pad in India, the company is expanding its Android tablet portfolio and strengthening its presence in the growing tablet market.

Asus Pad Details

Display features

The Taiwan-based company has revealed the specifications of the upcoming Asus Pad ahead of its launch. The Asus Pad T3201 is confirmed to feature a 12.2-inch 2.8K (2,800×1,840 pixels) dual-layer OLED screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000-nit peak brightness, and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

It will also feature TÜV-certified Low Blue Light and Low Flicker technologies and support for the Asus Pen 2.0 stylus.

Processor and Storage features

Ausus Pad is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It supports storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card. It will also support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Camera features

The tablet will carry a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with Face Unlock support. On the front, it is confirmed to have a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos 360-degree sound.

Battery features

The Asus Pad will pack a 9000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, which Asus claims can charge the battery from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes. The pad measures 6.5mm in thickness and weighs 523g.

The launch of the Asus Pad T3201 in India is set for August 6 at 12 pm IST. The tablet will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Asus eShop, Asus and ROG Stores, Reliance Digital outlets, and authorised ASUS retail partners across the country.

The Asus Pad will be offered in a single Pure white colour. The pricing details will be revealed by the company closer to launch.