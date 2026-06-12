Technology

ASUS ProArt PZ14 Debuts in India & Refreshed TUF Gaming A14 is announced

Asus has launched the "ProArt PZ14" and updated "TUF Gaming A14" in India. The ProArt PZ14 features a 3K OLED touchscreen and Snapdragon X2 Elite chip, while the TUF Gaming A14 packs a Ryzen AI 9 465 processor and RTX 5060 GPU. Prices start at Rs 1.99 lakh.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
ASUS ProArt PZ14
ASUS ProArt PZ14 released in India with TUF Gaming A14

Asus has launched the ProArt PZ14 and refreshed its TUF Gaming A14 laptop in India. It arrives as a creator-focused 2-in-1 device with a detachable keyboard, a 3K OLED touchscreen, and a Snapdragon X2 Elite processor. The updated TUF Gaming A14 combines an AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card.

Both the Asus ProArt PZ14 and the Asus TUF Gaming A14 feature dedicated NPUs, AI capabilities, and high-resolution displays.

Pricing and Availability of Asus ProArt PZ14 and Asus TUF Gaming A14

The Asus ProArt PZ14 is available at Rs. 2,69,990 for the Nano Black HT7407NA-SN024WS variant, whereas the updated Asus TUF Gaming A14 is priced at Rs. 1,99,990 for the FA401GM-RG038WS model.

Asus is offering pre-order benefits for the ProArt PZ14, worth up to Rs. 25,599, for just Rs. 999, including a two-year warranty extension and three years of damage protection. This pre-order promotion is available until 11:59 pm IST on June 22.

Both laptops can be purchased from Asus Exclusive Stores, the Asus eShop, Amazon, Flipkart, and authorised retail partners. Additionally, the ProArt PZ14 will be sold at ROG Stores and Croma, while the TUF Gaming A14 can also be found at Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other select multi-brand retailers.

Asus TUF Gaming A14 features and specifications

Asus TUF Gaming A14 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size14-inch
Resolution2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) IPS-level
Refresh Rate165Hz
Aspect Ratio16:10
Color Coverage100% sRGB
FeaturesNvidia G-Sync, MUX Switch, Optimus, anti-glare finish
Performance
ProcessorAMD Ryzen 9 465 (10 cores, up to 5.0 GHz)
NPUAMD XDNA NPU (50 TOPS AI performance)
GraphicsNvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU with 8GB GDDR7 memory
RAM16GB LPDDR5X
Storage512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
Cloud Storage100GB Microsoft 365 Basic for 1 year
OSWindows 11 Home
Camera & Audio
CameraFull HD 1080p infrared camera with Windows Hello
AudioDolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, AI noise-cancelling, dual speakers, integrated microphone array
Connectivity
Wi-FiWi-Fi 6E
BluetoothBluetooth 5.3
PortsHDMI 2.1 FRL, microSD card reader, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort and G-Sync, USB 4 Type-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, 3.5mm audio jack
Power & Design
Battery73Wh
Power Adapter200W
KeyboardBacklit with dedicated Copilot key
CoolingDual-fan cooling system
Dimensions311 x 227 x 16.9-19.9 mm
Weight1.46kg
DurabilityMIL-STD-810H standards

Asus ProArt PZ14 Features, Specifications

Asus ProArt PZ14 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen14-inch 3K Asus Lumina OLED touchscreen
Resolution2,880 x 1,800 pixels
Aspect Ratio16:10
Response Time0.2ms
Brightness500-nit typical, 1,100-nit peak HDR
Color GamutFull DCI-P3 coverage
InputStylus support
Performance
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite (18 cores, up to 4.7 GHz)
NPUQualcomm Hexagon NPU for AI performance
RAM32GB LPDDR5x
Storage1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
Cloud Storage100GB Microsoft 365 Basic for 1 year
OSWindows 11 Home
Camera & Audio
Front Camera8-megapixel IR
Rear Camera13-megapixel Ultra HD (4K recording)
AudioSmart Amp technology, built-in speakers
Connectivity
Wi-FiWi-Fi 7
BluetoothBluetooth 5.4
PortsTwo USB 4 Type-C ports, SD Express 7.0 card reader
Power & Design
Battery75Wh
Charging68W USB Type-C adapter
DesignDetachable 2-in-1 (laptop and tablet)
StylusAsus Pen support

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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