Asus has launched the ProArt PZ14 and refreshed its TUF Gaming A14 laptop in India. It arrives as a creator-focused 2-in-1 device with a detachable keyboard, a 3K OLED touchscreen, and a Snapdragon X2 Elite processor. The updated TUF Gaming A14 combines an AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card.

Both the Asus ProArt PZ14 and the Asus TUF Gaming A14 feature dedicated NPUs, AI capabilities, and high-resolution displays.

Pricing and Availability of Asus ProArt PZ14 and Asus TUF Gaming A14

The Asus ProArt PZ14 is available at Rs. 2,69,990 for the Nano Black HT7407NA-SN024WS variant, whereas the updated Asus TUF Gaming A14 is priced at Rs. 1,99,990 for the FA401GM-RG038WS model.