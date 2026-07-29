The highlight of the ROG Zephyrus Duo (2026) is its dual 16-inch 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens, connected by a 320-degree hinge that creates a seamless workspace across both displays.

The new model brings a redesigned dual-display form factor with two 16-inch OLED touchscreens, powerful Intel Core Ultra processors, NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 50-series graphics, and an advanced cooling system built for demanding workloads.

ASUS has officially introduced the ROG Zephyrus Duo (2026), its latest flagship gaming laptop aimed at gamers, creators, and AI professionals.

The design enables multitasking, live streaming, video editing, coding, and gaming without requiring an external monitor.

Performance and Graphics

Under the hood, the laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor, featuring an integrated NPU capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

ASUS pairs the processor with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7 VRAM and up to 150W Max TGP, making the laptop suitable for AAA gaming, AI applications, and professional creative workloads.

Cooling System

To keep temperatures under control, ASUS has equipped the laptop with its ROG Intelligent Cooling solution, which combines a large vapor chamber, dual Arc Flow fans, liquid metal thermal compound, and graphite nano-insulated film to sustain high performance during extended gaming sessions.

Connectivity and Features

Both OLED displays feature a 3K (2880×1800) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision support, Pantone validation, and touch functionality. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, PCIe Gen5 SSD storage, and high-speed LPDDR5X memory.

Price and Availability

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo (2026) is available in multiple configurations, including RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5090 variants. In India, the lineup starts at ₹5,79,990, while the top-end RTX 5090 model is priced at ₹7,29,990.