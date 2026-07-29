Technology

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo (2026) With Dual OLED Displays gaming laptop at Rs 7.29 lakh

ASUS has unveiled the ROG Zephyrus Duo (2026), a flagship dual-screen gaming laptop featuring dual 16-inch 3K OLED displays, Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor, up to GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, advanced cooling, and up to 64GB RAM. Prices in India start at ₹5,79,990.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 2026
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 2026, a gaming laptop with dual displays
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ASUS has officially introduced the ROG Zephyrus Duo (2026), its latest flagship gaming laptop aimed at gamers, creators, and AI professionals.

The new model brings a redesigned dual-display form factor with two 16-inch OLED touchscreens, powerful Intel Core Ultra processors, NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 50-series graphics, and an advanced cooling system built for demanding workloads.

Dual-Display Design

The highlight of the ROG Zephyrus Duo (2026) is its dual 16-inch 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens, connected by a 320-degree hinge that creates a seamless workspace across both displays.

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The design enables multitasking, live streaming, video editing, coding, and gaming without requiring an external monitor.

Performance and Graphics

Under the hood, the laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor, featuring an integrated NPU capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

ASUS pairs the processor with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7 VRAM and up to 150W Max TGP, making the laptop suitable for AAA gaming, AI applications, and professional creative workloads.

Cooling System

To keep temperatures under control, ASUS has equipped the laptop with its ROG Intelligent Cooling solution, which combines a large vapor chamber, dual Arc Flow fans, liquid metal thermal compound, and graphite nano-insulated film to sustain high performance during extended gaming sessions.

Connectivity and Features

Both OLED displays feature a 3K (2880×1800) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision support, Pantone validation, and touch functionality. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, PCIe Gen5 SSD storage, and high-speed LPDDR5X memory.

Price and Availability

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo (2026) is available in multiple configurations, including RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5090 variants. In India, the lineup starts at ₹5,79,990, while the top-end RTX 5090 model is priced at ₹7,29,990.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo (2026) Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
DisplayDual 16-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens
Resolution3K (2880×1800)
Refresh Rate120Hz
Response Time0.2ms
Color Gamut100% DCI-P3
HDRDolby Vision, VESA DisplayHDR
Processor & Graphics
ProcessorIntel Core Ultra 9 386H
AI EngineIntegrated NPU with up to 50 TOPS
GraphicsUp to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU
GPU MemoryUp to 24GB GDDR7 VRAM
Maximum GPU PowerUp to 150W Max TGP
Memory & Storage
MemoryUp to 64GB LPDDR5X RAM
StorageUp to 4TB PCIe Gen5 SSD
Cooling & Design
CoolingROG Intelligent Cooling, Vapor Chamber, Dual Arc Flow Fans, Liquid Metal, Graphite Nano-Insulated Film
Hinge320-degree dual-screen hinge
Connectivity
WirelessWi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
PortsThunderbolt 5, USB Type-A, USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1, Audio Jack
Other Features
KeyboardRGB Backlit Keyboard
Operating SystemWindows 11 Pro
Battery90Wh
AudioDolby Atmos Speakers
Pricing (India)
Starting Price (India)₹5,79,990
Top Variant Price (India)₹7,29,990
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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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