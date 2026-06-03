Technology

Asus Launches VivoWatch 6 Plus with Advanced Health-Tracking Features

Asus has unveiled the VivoWatch 6 Plus at COMPUTEX 2026, featuring ECG monitoring, wrist-based blood pressure tracking, sleep-breathing analysis and AI-powered wellness coaching. The premium smartwatch also comes with a titanium body, sapphire glass and a 1.43-inch AMOLED display.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
VivoWatch 6 Plus
Vivo Watch6 Plus launched with Health Tracking Feature

On June 2, Asus officially launched its next-generation product, the VivoWatch 6Plus, at COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei, which aims to deliver advanced health-tracking features.

Asus showcased a wide range of devices at Computex 2026 this week in Taipei. Among the highlights is the introduction of the XG Core graphics dock, along with the NUC 16 and the NUC 16 designed for Windows 365. Additionally, the company launched the Vivo Watch 6 Plus, the ExpertBook B5 Flip G2, the TUF Gaming 16, the Ascent QN10 mini-PC, and several ZenBook 14 laptops.

Asus has introduced a new smartwatch equipped with advanced health-tracking capabilities, including ECG monitoring, blood pressure assessment, sleep-breathing analysis, and gait tracking. Featuring a titanium construction and sapphire glass, it appeals to users seeking medical-grade insights within a premium design.

Asus VivoWatch 6 Plus specifications

The Asus VivoWatch 6 Plus is designed to be a comprehensive health companion, emphasising features such as ECG measurements, blood pressure monitoring, and long-term health trend analysis. Additionally, it has a titanium casing, a silver bezel, and a large AMOLED panel measuring 1.43 inches. are intended to convey a more premium smartwatch experience. Asus has not yet disclosed the price, launch date or full specifications.

Vivo Watch 6 Plus health features

VivoWatch 6 Plus was built on the previous Vivo smartwatch models, but it incorporates features beyond those. The claim says that it offers continuous health monitoring. It measures the ECG level, which ultimately helps detect possible cardiac arrhythmia. While on-wrist blood pressure measurement works similarly to the Huawei Watch D2.

Asus claims the smartwatch is a guide, not a replacement for certified medical equipment. It's a claim that the values measured are only to track and discover changes and differences over weeks and months. VivoWatch 6 Plus will guide you in detecting irregularities earlier and help you decide whether to seek professional help.

The Asus VivoWatch 6 Plus goes beyond typical sleep tracking by offering advanced sensor-based analysis. It introduces features that monitor sleep-breathing movements and walking patterns, using AI models to identify long-term trends. Asus asserts that this data could reveal potential health risks, indicators of chronic stress, and other subtle issues that may not be evident from daily step counts.

A personalised wellness coach built into the Asus VivoWatch 6 Plus interprets this continuous stream of data. The system will provide real-time feedback by analysing vital signs, sleep, movement, and breathing.

Key features in Asus VivoWatch 6 Plus

Asus VivoWatch 6 Plus Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display1.43-inch AMOLED with sapphire glass
Cover Case materialTitanium alloy with silver bezel
Health Features
Key health sensorsECG-based blood pressure measurementWrist-based blood pressure measurement
AI functionsSleep, breathing, gait analysiswellness coaching

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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