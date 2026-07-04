Technology

Asus Vivobook 15 Launched With Intel Core 5 Series 3 CPU, Check Price & Specs

Asus has launched the Vivobook 15 (2026) in India as the country's first laptop powered by the Intel Core 5 Series 3 processor. Priced at ₹1,07,990, it features a 15.6-inch FHD display, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, AI-ready hardware, Wi-Fi 6, will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, & Asus retail stores

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Asus Vivobook 15
Asus Vivobook 15 with i5 series 3 available in India

Asus has launched the Vivobook 15 (2026) in India with the exclusive Intel Core 5 Series 3 Processor. The company introduced the country's first-ever laptop to use the chipset. The new device is aimed at everyday users and comes with AI-ready hardware.

Asus Vivobook 15

Asus introduced the most exclusive laptop, the Vivobook 15, with a chipset for the first time in history. The new model sports a 15.6-inch full-HD display, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Alongside the launch, Asus has also announced Prime Day and Flipkart GOAT Sale offers across its laptop portfolio and introduced the refreshed TUF Gaming A15.

The Asus Viviobook 15 features a 15.6-inch full HD anti-glare display. It is powered by the Intel Core 5 Series 3 chipset with an integrated Intel AI Boost NPU capable of delivering up to 16 TOPS for AI workloads. The laptop ships with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The laptop features an HD Webcam with a built-in privacy shutter. For connectivity, it offers WiFi 6 support. According to the Amazon listing, the laptop packs a 42Wh battery.

The Asus Vivobook 15 has a lightweight chassis that meets MIL-SPEC-810H military-grade durability standards. It also includes a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Coopilot key and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The laptop weighs 1.7kg.

Price and Availability

The Asus Vivobook 15 is priced at Rs. 1,07,990, down from its MRP of Rs. 1,59,990, after a 33 per cent discount. It will be sold exclusively through Amazon and Flipkart as part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale and the Flipkart Go Sale.

Purchasing customers can also avail bank offers, exchange benefits, and no-cost EMI options for up to 9 months on eligible purchases.

Colour Options

According to Asus, the laptop is available in Cool Silver, Quiet Blue, and Terra Cotta.

Asus TUF Gaming A15

Asus TUF Gaming A15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Key Specifications

Asus Vivobook 15 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size15.6-inch full-HD
Display TypeAnti-glare display
Chipset
Processor Intel Core 5 Series 3 chipset 
Battery
Capacity42Wh battery
RAM and SSD
RAM16GB of DDR5 RAM
Storage512GB SSDc
Weight
Weight 1.7kg.
Connectivity
WiFi supports WiFi 6
Pricing
Asus Vivobook 15Rs. 1,07,990
Colour
OptionsCool Silver, Quiet Blue, Terra Cotta
Availability
PlatformsAmazon, Flipkart, Offline Asus retail stores
Asus TUF Gaming A15 
SpecificationDetails
Chipset
ProcessorAMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor
Display15.6-inch full-HD display
Refresh Rate144Hz refresh rate
RAM and SSD
RAM16GB of DDR5 RAM
Storage512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
Graphics Memory 4GB of graphics memory

Topics

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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