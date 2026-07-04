Alongside the launch, Asus has also announced Prime Day and Flipkart GOAT Sale offers across its laptop portfolio and introduced the refreshed TUF Gaming A15.

Asus introduced the most exclusive laptop, the Vivobook 15, with a chipset for the first time in history. The new model sports a 15.6-inch full-HD display, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Asus has launched the Vivobook 15 (2026) in India with the exclusive Intel Core 5 Series 3 Processor. The company introduced the country's first-ever laptop to use the chipset. The new device is aimed at everyday users and comes with AI-ready hardware.

The Asus Viviobook 15 features a 15.6-inch full HD anti-glare display. It is powered by the Intel Core 5 Series 3 chipset with an integrated Intel AI Boost NPU capable of delivering up to 16 TOPS for AI workloads. The laptop ships with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The laptop features an HD Webcam with a built-in privacy shutter. For connectivity, it offers WiFi 6 support. According to the Amazon listing, the laptop packs a 42Wh battery.

The Asus Vivobook 15 has a lightweight chassis that meets MIL-SPEC-810H military-grade durability standards. It also includes a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Coopilot key and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The laptop weighs 1.7kg.

Price and Availability

The Asus Vivobook 15 is priced at Rs. 1,07,990, down from its MRP of Rs. 1,59,990, after a 33 per cent discount. It will be sold exclusively through Amazon and Flipkart as part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale and the Flipkart Go Sale.

Purchasing customers can also avail bank offers, exchange benefits, and no-cost EMI options for up to 9 months on eligible purchases.

Colour Options

According to Asus, the laptop is available in Cool Silver, Quiet Blue, and Terra Cotta.

Asus TUF Gaming A15

Asus TUF Gaming A15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Key Specifications

Asus Vivobook 15 Specifications Specification Details Display Screen Size 15.6-inch full-HD Display Type Anti-glare display Chipset Processor Intel Core 5 Series 3 chipset Battery Capacity 42Wh battery RAM and SSD RAM 16GB of DDR5 RAM Storage 512GB SSDc Weight Weight 1.7kg. Connectivity WiFi supports WiFi 6 Pricing Asus Vivobook 15 Rs. 1,07,990 Colour Options Cool Silver, Quiet Blue, Terra Cotta Availability Platforms Amazon, Flipkart, Offline Asus retail stores