Asus Zenbook 14 Launched in India at Rs. 1.36 Lakh

The ASUS Zenbook 14 features a 14-inch OLED display, with specs varying by configuration.

Asus Zenbook 14 launched in India, expanding its premium ultraportable laptop portfolio with multiple processor options, OLED display technology, and a lightweight design. It features a premium Ceraluminum chassis design.

Asus launched the Zenbook 14 in India on Thursday. The Asus Zenbook 14 has launched in India in three configurations, with prices starting at Rs. 1,36,990.

The Asus Zenbook 14 features a 14-inch 3K (2,880x1,800 pixels) ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,100 nits of HDR peak brightness, and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

The AMD-powered variant will feature a 14-inch Full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) OLED touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate and stylus support. Lastly, the Snapdragon-powered UX3480QA gets a 14-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Processor and Performance

The Asus Zenbook 14 is offered with three processor options. The top-end UX3480AA configuration uses an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor with up to 16 cores and 16 threads.

The UX3480KA variant features an AMD Ryzen AI 7 345 processor with six cores and 12 threads, while the entry-level UX3480QA model uses a Snapdragon X X1-26-100 chipset with eight cores and eight threads.

The company claims up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance on the Intel and AMD configurations, while the Snapdragon variant offers up to 45 TOPS.

All three Asus Zenbook 14 variants run Windows 11 Home. They come with 16GB of onboard LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.

For connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 on the Intel and AMD models, while the Snapdragon variant supports Bluetooth 5.3.

The Intel model includes a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The AMD variant gets one USB Type-A port, USB 4.0 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Snapdragon model includes one USB Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Battery

Asus Zenbook 14 is said to deliver up to 33 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Intel configuration lists a 70Wh battery, while the AMD model has a 50Wh battery.

The laptop supports USB Type-C fast charging and ships with a 68W adaptor.

Pricing and Availability

Asus Zenbook 14 is available in three configurations, with Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm processors.

In India, the Asus Zenbook 14 starts at Rs. 1,36,990. The top-end Intel Core Ultra 9 variant is priced at Rs. 1,67,990, while the AMD Ryzen AI 7 variant costs Rs. 1,56,990. In addition, the Asus ZenMouse MD202 is priced at Rs. 6,999 in India.

It is available for purchase through Asus Exclusive Stores, the Asus E-shop, Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and authorised retail partners across the country.

According to the company, buyers can also opt for financing offers, including no-cost EMI and low-cost EMI options.