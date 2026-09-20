Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Vijay Sethupathi Clarifies Shathiga Row

The latest promo has already created curiosity, especially because Vijay Sethupathi appears to address the controversy surrounding some of these recent comments on leadership.

After a week filled with arguments, task-related clashes and an unexpected housemate-driven eviction, all eyes are now on host Vijay Sethupathi and what he has to say about the happenings inside the house.

In the promo, the host makes it clear that whatever is discussed or said inside the Bigg Boss house is connected to the contestants and the situations taking place in the show, and should not be linked to personalities outside the programme.

This clarification comes after Vijay Sethupathi's comments during last Saturday's episode sparked discussion on social media.

Vijay Sethupathi's Comments On Shathiga's Leadership

During the previous weekend's episode, Vijay Sethupathi questioned Shathiga about how she handled her leadership responsibilities.

His comments focused on her performance as house leader and whether she had delivered on the promises she made while campaigning for the position.

He questioned the purpose of becoming a leader if the promises made during the campaign could not be fulfilled once the responsibility was handed over.

His criticism focused on how Shathiga handled disagreements and responsibilities within the house.

Reports about the episode noted that Sethupathi did not name any political leader or outside personality while making those remarks.

However, some people online interpreted the comments differently and connected the discussion about leadership and promises to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

That interpretation led to a wider debate outside the show.

Vijay Television later issued a clarification stating that the programme should be understood within its own format, themes, and entertainment setting, and that interpretations linking the show's conversations to outside personalities were not intended or endorsed by the channel.

The latest promo now appears to address the issue directly, with Vijay Sethupathi telling viewers that the show's conversations are about the housemates and the situations inside the Bigg Boss house.

Another Eviction

There is also speculation that another contestant could be eliminated based on the public voting results.

The Week 2 nomination list included contestants such as Asmitha Neelamegam, Avinash Ashok, Chandini Tamilarasan, Jason Kaushi, Javeed Sheriff, Kumaran Thangarajan, Lakshmi Priya, Manivannan, Prithivinath and Vinoth Babu.

With Javeed already out through the housemate decision, viewers are now waiting to see whether the weekend episode will bring another elimination based on audience votes.

What Could Vijay Sethupathi Address Tonight?

Vijay Sethupathi has plenty of issues to address during the weekend episode.

He could question the housemates about why they chose Javeed for elimination after the storytelling task and what made his story less interesting to them.

The Shama-Jason clash during the Cheese House task could also come up, especially considering how intense the task became.

Vijay Sethupathi may also address the tension between Ananadhi and Lakshmi Priya, along with other arguments and clashes inside the house.

For now, viewers will have to wait and watch to find out what Vijay Sethupathi addresses, whether the housemates are questioned over Javeed's eviction, and, most importantly, who could be the next contestant to leave the Bigg Boss house.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 on Vijay TV at 09:30 PM, and the show is also available for 24/7 live streaming on JioHotstar.