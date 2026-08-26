The Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo are dual-SIM smartphones that ship with Android 16. Both smartphones feature a 6.79-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) LCD touchscreen, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The handset features a centred punch-hole cutout for the front 8MP camera.

A few weeks back, Fire Boltt's smartphone brand made its official market debut. Today, the company has launched its initial range of phones aimed at the sub-Rs 20,000 category.

Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo launched in India on August 25 as the first two smartphones from Boltt's sub-brand. Both handsets appear to be budget-friendly and are available in six colours.

Both handsets were powered by a 6,000mAh battery with support for up to 18W fast charging.

The two new Boltt phones measure 170 x 77.71 x 8.5 mm and weigh about 233g.

Chipset Feature

The device runs Android 16 out of the box and comes with Circle to Search and Google Lens.

The Ace Boltt packs the Unisoc T8200 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The company claims the handset could score more than 5,47,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

The Ace 5G also supports 5G, 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port. NFC support enables tapless payments on the go with compatible apps such as Google Pay and Paytm.

Camera features

A 64MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture backs the Boltt Ace 5G, while the Boltt Evo has a 50MP main camera. Both come with Google AI imaging features, including Face Unblur and Night Mode.

It'll be interesting to see how these handsets fare in photography, given that the onboard hardware won't be high-end.

Pricing and Availability

The starting price of the Boltt Ace 5G in India is Rs. 13,999 for the entry-level model that comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The mid-range version, which offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is available for Rs. 14,999. The highest configuration, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 15,999.

Colour Options

The device will be offered in Arctic White, Burgundy Bliss, Forest Green, Lavender Bloom, Midnight Black, and Sky Blue. The new Boltt Ace 5G phone will go on sale in India on September 1 via Flipkart.

Evo Boltt specific feature

The Boltt Evo has a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, paired with a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Both smartphones boast an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Camera Feature

The Boltt Evo features a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, paired with a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Both smartphones boast an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Pricing and availability

The Boltt Evo starts at Rs. 10,999 in India for the base variant, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as with the Ace 5G. Meanwhile, the 6GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 11,999. The company is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount as part of its Day 1 offer on both handsets, regardless of variant.

Colour features

Boltt Evo will be available in five colours, including Arctic White, Berry Red, Lavender Bloom, Midnight Black, and Sky Blue. The new Boltt Evo phone will go on sale in India on September 1 via Flipkart.

Key Specifications and Features in Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo

Boltt Ace 5G Specifications Specification Details Display feature Screen Size 6.79-inch HD+ display Refresh Rate 120 Hz refresh rate Brightness 600 nits brightness Network Network 5G Chipset Chipset Unisoc T8200 octa-core chipset OS OS Android 16 Camera Rear Camera 64MP AI-powered primary rear camera Front Camera 8MP front camera Storage Base variant 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Higher-end 6 GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration Top variant . Top variant: 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage Pricing 4GB RAM and 64GB storage Rs. 13,999 6 GB RAM + 128GB storage Rs. 14,999 8GB RAM and 128GB storage Rs. 15,999. Battery Battery 6,000mAh battery Charging 18W fast charging Connectivity Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 NFC NFC Colour Colours Arctic White, Burgundy Bliss, Forest Green, Lavender Bloom, Midnight Black, Sky Blue