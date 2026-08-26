Technology

Boltt Ace 5G and Evo Launched in India: Price, Specs and Sale Date

Boltt has launched its first smartphones in India, the 'Ace 5G and Evo', targeting the budget segment below Rs 20,000. Both phones feature 6.79-inch 120Hz displays, 6,000mAh batteries and Android 16. The Ace 5G starts at Rs 13,999, while Evo starts at Rs 10,999. Sale via Flipkart from September 1

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
Boltt Ace 5G and Evo
Boltt Ace 5G and Evo launched in India at below Rs 20000
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Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo launched in India on August 25 as the first two smartphones from Boltt's sub-brand. Both handsets appear to be budget-friendly and are available in six colours.

A few weeks back, Fire Boltt's smartphone brand made its official market debut. Today, the company has launched its initial range of phones aimed at the sub-Rs 20,000 category.

Common features in Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo

Display Features

The Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo are dual-SIM smartphones that ship with Android 16. Both smartphones feature a 6.79-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) LCD touchscreen, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The handset features a centred punch-hole cutout for the front 8MP camera.

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Both handsets were powered by a 6,000mAh battery with support for up to 18W fast charging.

The two new Boltt phones measure 170 x 77.71 x 8.5 mm and weigh about 233g.

Chipset Feature

The device runs Android 16 out of the box and comes with Circle to Search and Google Lens.  

The Ace Boltt packs the Unisoc T8200 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The company claims the handset could score more than 5,47,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. 

The Ace 5G also supports 5G, 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port. NFC support enables tapless payments on the go with compatible apps such as Google Pay and Paytm.

Camera features

A 64MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture backs the Boltt Ace 5G, while the Boltt Evo has a 50MP main camera. Both come with  Google AI imaging features, including Face Unblur and Night Mode.

It'll be interesting to see how these handsets fare in photography, given that the onboard hardware won't be high-end.

Pricing and Availability

The starting price of the Boltt Ace 5G in India is Rs. 13,999 for the entry-level model that comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The mid-range version, which offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is available for Rs. 14,999. The highest configuration, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 15,999.

Colour Options

The device will be offered in Arctic White, Burgundy Bliss, Forest Green, Lavender Bloom, Midnight Black, and Sky Blue. The new Boltt Ace 5G phone will go on sale in India on September 1 via Flipkart.

Evo Boltt specific feature

The Boltt Evo has a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, paired with a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Both smartphones boast an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Camera Feature

The Boltt Evo features a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, paired with a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Both smartphones boast an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Pricing and availability

The Boltt Evo starts at Rs. 10,999 in India for the base variant, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as with the Ace 5G. Meanwhile, the 6GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 11,999. The company is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount as part of its Day 1 offer on both handsets, regardless of variant.

Colour features

Boltt Evo will be available in five colours, including Arctic White, Berry Red, Lavender Bloom, Midnight Black, and Sky Blue. The new Boltt Evo phone will go on sale in India on September 1 via Flipkart.

Key Specifications and Features in Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo

Boltt Ace 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display feature
Screen Size6.79-inch HD+ display
Refresh Rate120 Hz refresh rate
Brightness600 nits brightness
Network
Network5G
Chipset
ChipsetUnisoc T8200 octa-core chipset
OS
OSAndroid 16
Camera
Rear Camera64MP AI-powered primary rear camera
Front Camera8MP front camera
Storage
Base variant4GB RAM and 64GB storage.
Higher-end6 GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration
Top variant. Top variant: 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
Pricing
4GB RAM and 64GB storageRs. 13,999
6 GB RAM + 128GB storageRs. 14,999
8GB RAM and 128GB storageRs. 15,999.
Battery
Battery6,000mAh battery
Charging18W fast charging
Connectivity
Wi-FiWi-Fi 5
BluetoothBluetooth 5.0
NFCNFC
Colour
ColoursArctic White, Burgundy Bliss, Forest Green, Lavender Bloom, Midnight Black, Sky Blue
Boltt Evo Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Network
Network4G
Display
Screen Size6.79-inch HD+ IPS LCD
Refresh Rate120Hz refresh rate
BrightnessUp to 600 nits brightness
Chipset
ChipsetUnisoc T7250
CPUOcta-core up to 1.8GHz
OS
OSAndroid 16
Camera
Rear Camera50MP primary + 2MP secondary
Front Camera8MP front camera
Battery
Battery6,000mAh
Charging18W fast charging
Storage
Base variant4GB RAM and 6GB Storage configuration
Higher-end64GB RAM and 128GB Storage configuration
Pricing
4GB RAM+ 6GB StorageRs. 10,999 
64GB RAM + 128GB StorageRs. 11,999
Connectivity
Wi-FiWi-Fi 5
BluetoothBluetooth 5.0
USBUSB Type-C
Colours
ColoursArctic White, Berry Red, Lavender Bloom, Midnight Black, Sky Blue
Avilability
Sale DateGo on sale on September 1
PurchasePurchase Via Fipkart
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