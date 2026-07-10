The launch is aimed at organisations and professionals working in challenging environments, where reliable communication is often critical for safety and operations. However, the device is not available for unrestricted public purchase, as satellite phones remain tightly regulated under Indian law.

Unlike regular smartphones that depend on nearby cellular towers, the new device connects directly to satellites, enabling voice communication even in areas with no mobile signal.

State-run telecom operator BSNL has introduced a satellite phone in India priced at Rs 1,34,166 , offering a communication solution for users in remote and off-grid locations where conventional mobile networks are unavailable.

Satellite-based connectivity

The BSNL satellite phone has been developed in partnership with global satellite communication providers, including Inmarsat, allowing users to stay connected in remote regions where terrestrial telecom infrastructure is absent.

Instead of relying on 4G or 5G networks, the handset communicates directly with satellites, making it useful in mountainous regions, forests, deserts, offshore locations and disaster-hit areas.

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Key features

According to BSNL, the satellite phone offers:

Satellite connectivity in areas without mobile network coverage

Voice calling through satellite networks

SOS emergency support for distress situations

Long battery life for extended field operations

Rugged and durable design for harsh environments

Reliable communication during natural disasters and emergencies

Who is it meant for?

BSNL says the satellite phone is designed primarily for mission-critical users rather than everyday consumers. Potential users include:

Defence and security personnel

Maritime and offshore workers

Disaster response and emergency rescue teams

Mining and industrial operations

Government agencies

Pilgrims travelling through remote routes

Mountaineers, trekkers and adventure travellers

Researchers and survey teams working in isolated regions

DoT approval is mandatory

Satellite phones are regulated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in India due to national security requirements.

Anyone wishing to purchase or use the BSNL satellite phone must obtain prior authorisation from the DoT. Possessing or operating a satellite phone without the required permission may result in legal action under Indian regulations.

BSNL expands network beyond satellites

The satellite phone launch comes as BSNL continues expanding its terrestrial telecom infrastructure across the country. The company recently announced it has commissioned nearly 99,000 4G sites as part of its nationwide rollout, and the government is also considering approval for additional 4G deployments to strengthen network coverage.

The satellite phone complements this effort by providing connectivity in areas where even the expanded mobile network cannot reach.

Satellite connectivity gaining momentum

Satellite communication is increasingly becoming an important feature in modern devices. Several premium smartphones already support emergency satellite messaging in select markets, and the rumoured iPhone 18 Pro series is also expected to expand satellite-based communication capabilities, although Apple has not officially confirmed the feature.

As satellite technology becomes more accessible, devices like BSNL's satellite phone could play an important role in ensuring connectivity during emergencies and in some of India's most remote regions.

People interested in the service can contact their nearest BSNL office or the operator's customer support for further information on eligibility, approvals, and availability.