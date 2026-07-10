Technology

BSNL launches satellite phone at Rs 1.34 lakh for communication beyond mobile network coverage

BSNL has launched a satellite phone in India priced at Rs 1.34 lakh for users in remote areas without mobile network coverage. The device supports satellite-based voice calling and SOS alerts but requires prior DoT approval for purchase and use under Indian regulations.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
BSNL Satellite phone
BSNL announces satellite phone in India

State-run telecom operator BSNL has introduced a satellite phone in India priced at Rs 1,34,166, offering a communication solution for users in remote and off-grid locations where conventional mobile networks are unavailable.

Unlike regular smartphones that depend on nearby cellular towers, the new device connects directly to satellites, enabling voice communication even in areas with no mobile signal.

The launch is aimed at organisations and professionals working in challenging environments, where reliable communication is often critical for safety and operations. However, the device is not available for unrestricted public purchase, as satellite phones remain tightly regulated under Indian law.

Satellite-based connectivity

The BSNL satellite phone has been developed in partnership with global satellite communication providers, including Inmarsat, allowing users to stay connected in remote regions where terrestrial telecom infrastructure is absent.

Instead of relying on 4G or 5G networks, the handset communicates directly with satellites, making it useful in mountainous regions, forests, deserts, offshore locations and disaster-hit areas.

Loading post from https://x.com/BSNLCorporate/status/2075176315448447149

Key features

According to BSNL, the satellite phone offers:

  • Satellite connectivity in areas without mobile network coverage

  • Voice calling through satellite networks

  • SOS emergency support for distress situations

  • Long battery life for extended field operations

  • Rugged and durable design for harsh environments

  • Reliable communication during natural disasters and emergencies

Who is it meant for?

BSNL says the satellite phone is designed primarily for mission-critical users rather than everyday consumers. Potential users include:

  • Defence and security personnel

  • Maritime and offshore workers

  • Disaster response and emergency rescue teams

  • Mining and industrial operations

  • Government agencies

  • Pilgrims travelling through remote routes

  • Mountaineers, trekkers and adventure travellers

  • Researchers and survey teams working in isolated regions

DoT approval is mandatory

Satellite phones are regulated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in India due to national security requirements.

Anyone wishing to purchase or use the BSNL satellite phone must obtain prior authorisation from the DoT. Possessing or operating a satellite phone without the required permission may result in legal action under Indian regulations.

BSNL expands network beyond satellites

The satellite phone launch comes as BSNL continues expanding its terrestrial telecom infrastructure across the country. The company recently announced it has commissioned nearly 99,000 4G sites as part of its nationwide rollout, and the government is also considering approval for additional 4G deployments to strengthen network coverage.

The satellite phone complements this effort by providing connectivity in areas where even the expanded mobile network cannot reach.

Satellite connectivity gaining momentum

Satellite communication is increasingly becoming an important feature in modern devices. Several premium smartphones already support emergency satellite messaging in select markets, and the rumoured iPhone 18 Pro series is also expected to expand satellite-based communication capabilities, although Apple has not officially confirmed the feature.

As satellite technology becomes more accessible, devices like BSNL's satellite phone could play an important role in ensuring connectivity during emergencies and in some of India's most remote regions.

People interested in the service can contact their nearest BSNL office or the operator's customer support for further information on eligibility, approvals, and availability.

Topics

Happenings in IndiaSmartphone Reviews And Specs

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...