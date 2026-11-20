These plans are particularly useful for feature phone users, customers with secondary SIM cards and those who primarily use their mobile connections for calling and text messaging.

With prepaid plans starting at just Rs 172, the state-owned telecom operator is offering an alternative to expensive bundled recharge packs from private players such as Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is strengthening its prepaid portfolio with affordable voice and SMS-only recharge options for customers who don't need daily mobile data.

The offerings also align with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) directive requiring telecom operators to provide special tariff vouchers focused exclusively on voice calls and SMS, without bundled data benefits.

BSNL Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans

BSNL currently offers three affordable voice and SMS-focused prepaid recharge options. All three plans include unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS messages per day.

BSNL Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans Plan Price Validity Rs 172 28 days - Unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day Rs 184 30 days - Unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day Rs 190 1 month - Unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day

All three recharge options offer unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls along with 100 SMS messages per day.

The biggest difference between these plans is their validity period. While the Rs 172 recharge offers 28 days of service, the Rs 184 option extends the validity to 30 days. The Rs 190 plan provides one calendar month's validity.

At approximately Rs 6 per day, these options provide an affordable alternative for subscribers who rarely use mobile internet.

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BSNL vs Airtel and Jio Voice-Only Plans

BSNL's affordable pricing puts it in competition with private telecom operators, including Airtel and Jio.

Airtel offers a comparable voice-and-SMS-only prepaid pack priced at Rs 185 for 28 days, while Jio's similar offering starts at Rs 177 for 28 days.

Jio also offers voice- and SMS-only recharge options with longer validity periods of 22, 84, and 336 days, giving customers more flexibility when choosing a recharge.

Compared with these private operators, BSNL's Rs 172 plan is among the more affordable options in this category.

Other BSNL Voice-Centric Recharge Options

Apart from its dedicated voice and SMS-only plans, BSNL also offers voice-focused Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs), including Rs 99 and Rs 439 options.

These recharge choices cater to subscribers who prioritise calling benefits over mobile data. They can be particularly useful for people using feature phones or customers who already have access to Wi-Fi and don't need a separate mobile data allowance.

BSNL's Affordable Recharge Strategy

BSNL continues to expand its telecom services with Swadeshi 4G connectivity, Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) and affordable prepaid and postpaid options.

Its prepaid portfolio also includes data-oriented plans. For customers looking for an annual recharge, BSNL offers a Rs 2,799 prepaid plan with 365 days of validity, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 3GB of daily data.

The operator also provides postpaid connections with monthly rental options starting at around Rs 199.

Its lower-priced plans could make it an attractive alternative for budget-conscious mobile users.