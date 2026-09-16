Canon has expanded its full-frame mirrorless lineup with the EOS R8 Mark II, a camera aimed at photographers and video creators who want a relatively compact body without sacrificing the capabilities of a modern full-frame system.
The new model keeps the original EOS R8's 24.2-megapixel resolution but adds several changes to make the camera more practical for everyday shooting, including in-body image stabilization and a dedicated autofocus joystick.
The EOS R8 Mark II is positioned as a more capable step above the original EOS R8, rather than simply being a cosmetic update.
Design Changes vs Original EOS R8
Retro Exterior and Overall Shape
The original R8 had a soft, rounded plastic design. The Mark II replaces this with a highly structured, angular pentaprism look inspired by classic heritage cameras like the vintage Canon AE-1.
The rubberized outer wrap adopts a geometric pattern that improves tactile friction, a notable shift from the plain rubber moulding used on the older model.
It incorporates the internal In-Body Image Stabilisation (IBIS) mechanical structure, which slightly increases the body size.
The R8 Mark II weighs approximately 546g with battery and card, compared to the original R8's 461g.
Upgraded Control Elements
The Mark II adds a physical multi-controller joystick to the back of the camera.
This addresses one of the biggest complaints regarding the original R8, which forced users to tap the screen or use the multi-directional D-pad to change autofocus points.
On the left shoulder, the dedicated photo/video toggle switch from the R8 has been eliminated,
All functions are now consolidated on the right side into a single three-way power switch that toggles between Off, Still, and Movie.
Structural Utility Changes
The original R8 housed its single SD card slot inside the bottom battery door, which blocked access whenever the camera was mounted on a tripod plate.
The R8 Mark II moves the UHS-II SD card slot to a dedicated side door on the right grip for rapid swaps.
The right-hand grip is carved deeper than the R8.
This helps offset handling fatigue when mounting heavier RF glass, although Canon still offers an optional matching EG-E2 Extension Grip for users with larger hands.
The electronic viewfinder housing extends slightly further back than before, providing better facial clearance to prevent the nose from accidentally bumping against or smudging the rear vari-angle touchscreen.
Pricing Details
The Canon EOS R8 Mark II is available as a body-only configuration for $1,899 / £1,729 / €1,879, or bundled with an RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens kit for $2,099.
A regional bundle variant featuring the RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM lens kit is priced at £2,119/ $2,859.
For official accessories, the Canon EG-E2 Extension Grip retails for $99.99 / £89, while the Canon Speedlite EL-5 Ver.2 Flash is priced at $379.00.
Market Availability
Pre-orders are currently open across mainstream camera retailers, including B&H Photo Video and Adorama.
Standard retail store inventory is expected to arrive starting October 20, 2026, depending on localized shipping schedules.