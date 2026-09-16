The EOS R8 Mark II is positioned as a more capable step above the original EOS R8, rather than simply being a cosmetic update.

The new model keeps the original EOS R8's 24.2-megapixel resolution but adds several changes to make the camera more practical for everyday shooting, including in-body image stabilization and a dedicated autofocus joystick.

Canon has expanded its full-frame mirrorless lineup with the EOS R8 Mark II, a camera aimed at photographers and video creators who want a relatively compact body without sacrificing the capabilities of a modern full-frame system.

Key Specifications Specification Details Sensor And Image Quality Sensor Type 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor. Image Procesor DIGIC X engine. ISO Range Standard 100-102,400, expandable to 50-204,800 for versatile low-light performance. Autofocus And Tracking AF System Dual Pixel CMOS AF II covering nearly 100% of the sensor area. Subject Detection Advanced deep-learning tracking for humans (eyes, face, body), animals like(dogs, cats, birds, horses), and vehicles (cars, motorcycles, trains, aircraft). Advanced Feature Includes Register People Priority, letting the camera prioritize specific pre-registered faces in crowded environments. Speed And Continuous Shooting Burst Rates Up to 40 frames per second (fps) using the electronic shutter and up to 6 fps with the electronic front curtain shutter. Pre-continuous shooting Captures up to 20 frames (0.5 seconds of action) before the shutter button is fully pressed. Buffer Depth Enhanced buffer capacity, roughly 30% to 55% larger than the original EOS R8, allowing longer continuous bursts. Video Capabilities Resolution and Frame Rates Uncropped 4K video at up to 60p, oversampled from a 6K sensor readout. High Frame Rate Smooth Full HD (1080p) recording at up to 180p for slow-motion playback. Color Profiles Supports 10-bit 4:2:2 Canon Log 3 (C-Log 3) and HDR PQ for expanded dynamic range and colour-grading flexibility. Recording Limites Eliminated the traditional 30-minute clip restriction for extended recording sessions.

Design Changes vs Original EOS R8

Retro Exterior and Overall Shape

The original R8 had a soft, rounded plastic design. The Mark II replaces this with a highly structured, angular pentaprism look inspired by classic heritage cameras like the vintage Canon AE-1.

The rubberized outer wrap adopts a geometric pattern that improves tactile friction, a notable shift from the plain rubber moulding used on the older model.

It incorporates the internal In-Body Image Stabilisation (IBIS) mechanical structure, which slightly increases the body size.

The R8 Mark II weighs approximately 546g with battery and card, compared to the original R8's 461g.

Upgraded Control Elements

The Mark II adds a physical multi-controller joystick to the back of the camera.

This addresses one of the biggest complaints regarding the original R8, which forced users to tap the screen or use the multi-directional D-pad to change autofocus points.

On the left shoulder, the dedicated photo/video toggle switch from the R8 has been eliminated,

All functions are now consolidated on the right side into a single three-way power switch that toggles between Off, Still, and Movie.

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Structural Utility Changes

The original R8 housed its single SD card slot inside the bottom battery door, which blocked access whenever the camera was mounted on a tripod plate.

The R8 Mark II moves the UHS-II SD card slot to a dedicated side door on the right grip for rapid swaps.

The right-hand grip is carved deeper than the R8.

This helps offset handling fatigue when mounting heavier RF glass, although Canon still offers an optional matching EG-E2 Extension Grip for users with larger hands.

The electronic viewfinder housing extends slightly further back than before, providing better facial clearance to prevent the nose from accidentally bumping against or smudging the rear vari-angle touchscreen.

Pricing Details

The Canon EOS R8 Mark II is available as a body-only configuration for $1,899 / £1,729 / €1,879, or bundled with an RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens kit for $2,099.

A regional bundle variant featuring the RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM lens kit is priced at £2,119/ $2,859.

For official accessories, the Canon EG-E2 Extension Grip retails for $99.99 / £89, while the Canon Speedlite EL-5 Ver.2 Flash is priced at $379.00.

Market Availability

Pre-orders are currently open across mainstream camera retailers, including B&H Photo Video and Adorama.

Standard retail store inventory is expected to arrive starting October 20, 2026, depending on localized shipping schedules.