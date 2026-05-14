Canon launches EOS R6 V & RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM in India

Highlighting India's importance in Canon's global strategy, Tiger Ishii, Managing Executive Officer at Canon, President of Canon Marketing Asia, and President & CEO of Canon Singapore Pte Ltd, said the country is emerging as one of the company's most strategic markets.

The company positions the new camera-lens combination as a future-ready solution designed to meet the growing demand for cinematic storytelling, high mobility, and advanced workflow capabilities among India's rapidly expanding creator community.

Canon has expanded its professional imaging lineup in India with the launch of the Canon EOS R6 V and the Canon RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM , a new video-focused ecosystem aimed at wedding filmmakers, regional cinema professionals, and digital content creators.

India is standing at the forefront of a powerful storytelling evolution. From weddings and cinematography to regional cinema, digital-first content, and independent productions, creators today demand tools that deliver cinematic excellence, mobility, and workflow agility without compromise," he said.

Toshiaki Nomura, President and CEO of Canon India, said the launch strengthens the company's video-centric ecosystem in the country.

"With the launch of the EOS R6 V camera and RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM lens, we are strengthening Canon's video-focused ecosystem in India with a future-ready solution built for modern filmmaking and creator-led storytelling," he said.

Canon says the EOS R6 V has been heavily optimised for video production and draws inspiration from the EOS R6 Mark III platform. The camera features a 32.5MP full-frame CMOS sensor capable of 7K open-gate recording in RAW and MP4 formats.

The open-gate functionality enables creators to utilise the entire sensor area, making it easier to crop footage for both horizontal and vertical formats without sacrificing image quality.

One of the major highlights of the camera is its built-in cooling fan, designed to tackle overheating - a common issue in modern mirrorless cameras. Canon claims the system allows recording sessions up to three times longer than previous generations. The company has also integrated optical image stabilisation technology to minimise vibrations caused by fan movement.

The EOS R6 V also includes several creator-focused features tailored for the short-form video era. Its user interface automatically rotates when shooting vertically, and the camera comes with a dedicated vertical tripod socket for easier portrait-format recording.

The camera supports Canon Log 2 and Canon Log 3 profiles, as well as custom LUTs for professional colour grading workflows. Other features include up to 8 stops of coordinated image stabilisation, 4-channel audio recording, a full-size HDMI Type-A port, a front-facing recording button, and a red tally lamp for selfie and solo content creation setups.

Pairing with the camera is the RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM lens, which marks Canon's first professional-grade L-series lens with a built-in power zoom mechanism. The lens is designed for smooth cinematic zoom transitions and can be controlled either through a dedicated zoom ring on the lens or a lever integrated into the camera body.

Canon says the power zoom system offers 15 adjustable speed levels and eliminates balance shifts during zooming because the lens barrel does not extend physically. This makes the setup particularly suitable for use with gimbals and advanced filmmaking rigs.

The lens offers a focal range from 20mm ultra-wide to 50mm natural perspective, while maintaining a constant f/4 aperture throughout the zoom range.

Canon EOS R6 V Specifications Label Value Sensor 32.5MP Full-Frame CMOS sensor Video Recording 7K Open Gate RAW/MP4 recording Video Profiles Canon Log 2, Canon Log 3, Custom LUT support Cooling System Built-in cooling fan for extended recording Recording Duration Up to 3x longer recording compared to predecessors Image Stabilisation Built-in Optical IS with up to 8 stops coordinated control IS Vertical Shooting Support Auto-rotating UI and dedicated vertical tripod socket Audio 4-channel audio recording Ports Full-size HDMI Type-A terminal Creator Features Front-facing recording button Red tally lamp for live recording indication Remote Support Compatible with the K544 wireless remote controller Price Rs 2,35,995 (Body only)

Canon RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM Specifications Label Value Lens Type Professional-grade L-series lens Zoom Range 20mm ultra-wide to 50mm standard perspective Aperture Constant f/4 throughout zoom range Power Zoom Built-in power zoom mechanism Zoom Control Lens zoom ring, Camera body zoom lever Design Internal zoom design prevents barrel extension during zooming Stabilisation Advantage Maintains camera balance on gimbals and rigs Target Use Cinematic video production and content creation Price Rs 1,42,995

Bundle Pricing

EOS R6 V + RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM Bundle: Rs 3,55,995

The EOS R6 V body is priced at Rs 2,35,995, while the RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM lens is priced at Rs 1,42,995. Canon is also offering the EOS R6 V bundled with the RF 20-50mm lens for Rs 3,55,995.

Canon has also introduced support for the new K544 wireless remote controller, bundled with a portable tripod grip that doubles as a selfie stick for creators on the move.