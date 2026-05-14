Technology

Canon launches EOS R6 V & RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM in India, bets big on creator economy

Canon has launched the Canon EOS R6 V and Canon RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM in India for filmmakers and creators. The setup offers 7K open-gate recording, built-in cooling, advanced stabilisation, and Canon's first L-series lens with power zoom support.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
Canon EOS R6 V
Canon launches EOS R6 V & RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM in India

Canon has expanded its professional imaging lineup in India with the launch of the Canon EOS R6 V and the Canon RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM, a new video-focused ecosystem aimed at wedding filmmakers, regional cinema professionals, and digital content creators.

The company positions the new camera-lens combination as a future-ready solution designed to meet the growing demand for cinematic storytelling, high mobility, and advanced workflow capabilities among India's rapidly expanding creator community.

Highlighting India's importance in Canon's global strategy, Tiger Ishii, Managing Executive Officer at Canon, President of Canon Marketing Asia, and President & CEO of Canon Singapore Pte Ltd, said the country is emerging as one of the company's most strategic markets.

India is standing at the forefront of a powerful storytelling evolution. From weddings and cinematography to regional cinema, digital-first content, and independent productions, creators today demand tools that deliver cinematic excellence, mobility, and workflow agility without compromise," he said.

Toshiaki Nomura, President and CEO of Canon India, said the launch strengthens the company's video-centric ecosystem in the country.

"With the launch of the EOS R6 V camera and RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM lens, we are strengthening Canon's video-focused ecosystem in India with a future-ready solution built for modern filmmaking and creator-led storytelling," he said.

Canon says the EOS R6 V has been heavily optimised for video production and draws inspiration from the EOS R6 Mark III platform. The camera features a 32.5MP full-frame CMOS sensor capable of 7K open-gate recording in RAW and MP4 formats.

The open-gate functionality enables creators to utilise the entire sensor area, making it easier to crop footage for both horizontal and vertical formats without sacrificing image quality.

One of the major highlights of the camera is its built-in cooling fan, designed to tackle overheating - a common issue in modern mirrorless cameras. Canon claims the system allows recording sessions up to three times longer than previous generations. The company has also integrated optical image stabilisation technology to minimise vibrations caused by fan movement.

The EOS R6 V also includes several creator-focused features tailored for the short-form video era. Its user interface automatically rotates when shooting vertically, and the camera comes with a dedicated vertical tripod socket for easier portrait-format recording.

The camera supports Canon Log 2 and Canon Log 3 profiles, as well as custom LUTs for professional colour grading workflows. Other features include up to 8 stops of coordinated image stabilisation, 4-channel audio recording, a full-size HDMI Type-A port, a front-facing recording button, and a red tally lamp for selfie and solo content creation setups.

Pairing with the camera is the RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM lens, which marks Canon's first professional-grade L-series lens with a built-in power zoom mechanism. The lens is designed for smooth cinematic zoom transitions and can be controlled either through a dedicated zoom ring on the lens or a lever integrated into the camera body.

Canon says the power zoom system offers 15 adjustable speed levels and eliminates balance shifts during zooming because the lens barrel does not extend physically. This makes the setup particularly suitable for use with gimbals and advanced filmmaking rigs.

The lens offers a focal range from 20mm ultra-wide to 50mm natural perspective, while maintaining a constant f/4 aperture throughout the zoom range.

Canon EOS R6 V Specifications
LabelValue
Sensor32.5MP Full-Frame CMOS sensor
Video Recording7K Open Gate RAW/MP4 recording
Video ProfilesCanon Log 2, Canon Log 3, Custom LUT support
Cooling SystemBuilt-in cooling fan for extended recording
Recording DurationUp to 3x longer recording compared to predecessors
Image StabilisationBuilt-in Optical IS with up to 8 stops coordinated control IS
Vertical Shooting SupportAuto-rotating UI and dedicated vertical tripod socket
Audio4-channel audio recording
PortsFull-size HDMI Type-A terminal
Creator FeaturesFront-facing recording button
Red tally lamp for live recording indication
Remote Support Compatible with the K544 wireless remote controller
PriceRs 2,35,995 (Body only)
Canon RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM Specifications
LabelValue
Lens TypeProfessional-grade L-series lens
Zoom Range20mm ultra-wide to 50mm standard perspective
ApertureConstant f/4 throughout zoom range
Power ZoomBuilt-in power zoom mechanism
Zoom ControlLens zoom ring, Camera body zoom lever
DesignInternal zoom design prevents barrel extension during zooming
Stabilisation AdvantageMaintains camera balance on gimbals and rigs
Target UseCinematic video production and content creation
PriceRs 1,42,995

Bundle Pricing

  • EOS R6 V + RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM Bundle: Rs 3,55,995

The EOS R6 V body is priced at Rs 2,35,995, while the RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM lens is priced at Rs 1,42,995. Canon is also offering the EOS R6 V bundled with the RF 20-50mm lens for Rs 3,55,995.

Canon has also introduced support for the new K544 wireless remote controller, bundled with a portable tripod grip that doubles as a selfie stick for creators on the move.

Topics

New gadget launchcamera technology

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...