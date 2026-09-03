The disruption appeared to be significantly larger in the United States. Around the same time, Downdetector recorded more than 35,000 reports related to ChatGPT, over 1,400 reports involving Claude, and more than 1,200 reports concerning Grok.

According to Downdetector, reports of problems surged around 8:20 pm IST in India. More than 2,500 users reported issues with ChatGPT, while Claude recorded around 150 reports and Grok received more than 70 reports.

Several major artificial intelligence platforms, including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude and xAI's Grok, experienced widespread service disruptions on Thursday, September 3, leaving users across multiple countries unable to access or use the AI services properly.

Users reported failed responses, difficulties loading the services and problems accessing the AI platforms. Downdetector's figures are based on user-submitted reports, with sudden spikes generally indicating a possible service disruption.

What caused the outage?

The exact reason behind the simultaneous problems affecting ChatGPT, Claude and Grok has not been officially confirmed. While all three services experienced disruptions around the same period, no official evidence currently shows that a single incident caused the outages.

Reports have pointed to a possible cloud infrastructure issue because several AI services rely on overlapping cloud providers, but this remains unconfirmed.

OpenAI separately confirmed an incident involving high error rates in ChatGPT Work Mode on September 3. The company said it was investigating the problem before confirming that the affected services had fully recovered.

OpenAI has also previously attributed a separate ChatGPT response-display outage to misconfigured DDoS protection rules on its content delivery network. However, that incident should not be treated as the confirmed cause of Thursday's wider multi-platform disruption.

Anthropic identifies cause of Claude errors

Anthropic's official status page confirmed elevated errors affecting multiple Claude models. The company said it had identified the cause and was working on a fix. At the time of the update, Anthropic had not publicly provided further technical details about the root cause.

The incident affected several Claude models, and users had difficulty sending requests and receiving responses. Anthropic continued to monitor the service while working to restore normal performance.

Services gradually recover

The outages highlight how heavily users and businesses now depend on major AI platforms for writing, coding, research, customer support and other everyday tasks.

As of the latest available updates, no confirmed explanation links the ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok outages to a single technical failure. Further details from OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI are expected to clarify whether the incidents were connected or occurred at the same time.