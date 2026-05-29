The outage appears to be affecting not just ChatGPT but also OpenAI's developer APIs and other tools, including DALL-E, Codex, Sora, and the login system. Many users have complained that ChatGPT fails to respond to basic prompts, loads slowly, shows network errors, or is unable to access previous chat history.

According to OpenAI's status page, the company is experiencing technical issues across multiple services. The platform confirmed that it is investigating problems impacting conversations, login access, and account creation for users.

OpenAI's widely used AI chatbot, ChatGPT, is currently experiencing a major global outage, affecting users across several countries, including India. Thousands of users have reported issues accessing ChatGPT and other OpenAI services, with the exact cause of the disruption unclear. An official statement from OpenAI is still awaited.

Global Impact and User Reports

Data from the outage tracking platform Downdetector shows a sharp rise in complaints. More than 4,300 users in the United States reported issues with OpenAI services, while around 266 reports have been recorded in India so far. Major Indian cities such as New Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru have reported disruptions.

On social media platform X, frustrated users quickly began sharing screenshots and complaints about the outage. Several users reported that ChatGPT was refusing to answer simple questions, dictation features were failing, and past conversations were not loading.

The outage tracker also flagged a "red alert," indicating widespread disruptions across the app, the web platform, and developer-facing API endpoints.

OpenAI's Response

OpenAI has currently flagged two active issues on its status page, one related to problems with conversations and another involving login and account creation difficulties. At the time of reporting, both issues were marked as "under investigation."

Impact on Daily Life

For millions of people, ChatGPT has become a daily tool, from students learning new skills and improving language abilities to startups building products and professionals streamlining work.

While occasional disruptions are expected with rapidly growing technologies, outages like this highlight just how deeply AI tools have become integrated into everyday life.

Are you also facing issues with ChatGPT today? Let us know your experience.