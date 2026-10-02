The feature was announced as part of ChatGPT's latest shopping updates on October 01, 2026.

The feature, called Virtual Try-On, is powered by the ChatGPT Images 2.5 model and is designed to make online fashion shopping more visual by letting shoppers see how an item might look on them before deciding whether to buy it.

OpenAI has introduced a new shopping feature in ChatGPT that lets people virtually try on clothing and accessories using their own photos.

Alongside virtual try-ons, OpenAI has also introduced a way for shoppers to save products they discover in ChatGPT so they can return to them later.

OpenAI says the new shopping tools are available on both the web and mobile versions of ChatGPT.

How ChatGPT's Virtual Try-On Feature Works

The Virtual Try-On feature uses the generative image capabilities of the ChatGPT Images 2.5 model to combine a person's photograph with an image of a garment.

The system processes details such as shadows, fabric folds, body positioning, and lighting to create a realistic image showing the selected apparel being worn.

Activating the Feature

When ChatGPT is used for fashion advice or product recommendations, eligible clothing and accessory listings can display a "Try On" button.

The feature is not limited to products recommended through ChatGPT.

Users can share a direct product link, such as to an overcoat, with ChatGPT.

Users can also upload screenshots from shopping websites, allowing the selected item to be visualized on a person.

Uploading Reference Photos

When the "Try On" option is used for the first time, ChatGPT guides the setup of reference images.

A new photograph can be captured using a device camera, or an existing portrait can be selected from the photo gallery.

Standard clothing items may require a full-body photograph.

Better results generally come with good lighting, relatively fitted clothing, an upright posture, and visible hands.

AI Image Generation and Diffusion

Once the reference photograph and garment image have been selected, ChatGPT Images 2.5 generates the try-on image.

Rather than simply packing the clothing image over the original photograph like a sticker, the system generates a new image that integrates the garment with the person and surrounding scene.

The process involves several visual elements.

The system examines body contours, posture, and proportions to determine how the garments should appear.

The system adjusts clothing textures, wrinkles, stretches, and folds to create a more natural appearance around the body.

The system adapts the garment's lighting and shadows to match the environment shown in the reference photograph.

Storage and Reusability

Reference photographs can be saved for future try-ons, reducing the need to upload the same full-body photograph repeatedly.

Reference images can be managed through Settings > Personalization> Reference photos.

Images can be replaced or deleted from this section at any time.

The technology is intended to provide a convincing visual preview of clothing.

However, OpenAI states that generated try-on images are intended for visual guidance and do not guarantee accurate sizing or physical fit.

Buyers should still check actual garment measurements, product specifications, and retailer sizing information before making a purchase.

Current Timeline And Availability

The Virtual Try-On feature began launching on October 01, 2026, the same day OpenAI announced it.

Because it is a global rollout, it's active right now.

Many web and mobile app users already see the new "Try On" option attached to clothing recommendations.

If the update isn't showing on a specific device, the server-side data is still moving through the staggered rollout window.

Most users can expect the feature to populate within a few days of the announcement date.

Global Rollout Details

As the feature deploys in phases, certain countries or accounts may notice a slight delay before the "Try On" button appears on product listings.

While OpenAI intends a worldwide footprint, localized AI regulations or data privacy laws, such as strict biometric data rules in certain regions, can occasionally restrict or delay specific image-processing features in select countries.

The feature is available for both free accounts and paid subscribers.

OpenAI is positioning Virtual Try-On as another tool to help shoppers make online fashion discovery more personal.

The feature brings a digital version of the changing room experience into ChatGPT, while leaving the final decision and the responsibility to check fit, measurements, and purchase terms to the shopper.