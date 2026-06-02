On Tuesday, June 2, when people tried to develop and complete their work with the aid of Claude AI, they encountered a series of login issues. The disruptions in Claude AI spread worldwide quickly and grabbed everyone's attention.

Claude AI provides support through its Help Centre, AI-powered support bot Fin, product support team, subscription assistance, account recovery services, and developer support for API users. Enterprise customers also receive additional support options tailored to business needs.

Claude AI is an advanced generative AI assistant and a family of large language models (LLMs) developed by Anthropic, an AI safety and research company founded by former OpenAI employees. It is primarily designed to help users with writing, complex reasoning, coding, and deep data analysis.

The disruption affected Claude's web platform, mobile application, API services, and developer tools, leaving many users unable to generate responses, access conversations, or complete tasks.

Numerous users worldwide have filed reports regarding the outage of Claude AI. Upon receiving the complaints, Anthropic acknowledged the issue and confirmed that its teams were investigating.

Reports filed by the users

When users faced issues with Claude AI, they started reporting that it was either not responding or displaying error messages. Some users were unable to log in, while others reported that prompts were not generating responses.

The outage appears to be impacting the other Claude AI websites, including Claude Chat, Claude API, Claude Console, and Claude Code. The disruptions have led many content creators and professionals who rely on Claude for daily work to experience delays.

As many users faced the outage and grew impatient, they turned to the official social media handles and began posting and sharing screenshots of the issue affecting Claude AI.

Response of Anthropic

After receiving a series of reports from Claude AI users, Anthropic confirmed the issue on its official status page, stating that it was investigating elevated error rates affecting multiple Claude services. In a later update, the company said it had identified the root cause behind the outage and was working on a fix.

Anthropic clearly and completely shared the exact reason for the disruption, and it assured users that engineers were actively restoring services. The company suggested that users monitor its status page to get real-time updates on system recovery.