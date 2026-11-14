Claude AI Outage: Login Issues Hit Claude Code and Chatbot

The disruption appears to be affecting user authentication, preventing some users from accessing the AI chatbot and associated coding services.

On November 13, 2026, users reported difficulty accessing the Anthropic Claude AI platform, with complaints emerging across Claude.ai and Claude Code.

Anthropic Claude AI services experienced an outage on Friday, November 13, 2026. Users reported difficulty accessing the chatbot and its AI-powered coding assistant, Claude Code.

The problems do not seem to have a single cause. Microsoft's ongoing Microsoft 365 disruption has affected Outlook and some connected third-party services, including Claude's Microsoft 365 integrations. Cloudflare, meanwhile, has reported a separate infrastructure incident.

What caused the Claude Outage?

According to reports from Anthropic's official status page, the company is investigating elevated errors affecting Claude.ai, Claude Code, and its official developer platform, platform.claude.com.

The company acknowledged the issue at 3.28 PM IST and said it was looking into problems with users authenticating to Claude.ai and Claude Code. Anthropic has not yet provided an estimated timeline for restoring affected services.

The disruptions include users facing issues logging in to their accounts and accessing the AI chatbot and coding assistant. Reports of the issue sharply increased on Friday afternoon, reaching 2,895 reports at around 3.45 PM, compared with a baseline of just two reports.

A fix for the login issue was deployed soon after, but the problem didn't stop there. The company reported another period of elevated errors affecting several services later on Friday.

The company later confirmed that errors across Claude.ai and other related services had returned to normal levels, while some connected services continued to recover.

Anthropic's dashboard indicates that the disruption is not limited to its primary chatbot. Claude.ai has been marked as experiencing a major outage, while the console and Claude Code are reporting partial outages. Claude Cowork is also experiencing degraded performance.

When will Cloudflare, Claude and Outlook Services return to normal?

Restoration timelines differ across the affected platforms. Cloudflare marked its reported Durable Objects incident as resolved. Anthropic has continued to work on restoring affected services. Users should check the companies' official status pages for the latest information rather than relying on random social media posts.

The November 13 Claude outage disrupted access to Anthropic's AI chatbot and coding assistant, with users reporting authentication problems across multiple services. Anthropic acknowledged the incident, deployed a fix and continued monitoring its systems.