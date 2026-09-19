Claude Now Drives 26% of Anthropic's AI Research Work

The figure comes from measurements covering August 2026 and was published by Anthropic on September 17 as part of a new effort to show how quickly advanced AI systems are becoming involved in developing newer systems.

Claude, the company's family of artificial intelligence models, now leads 26% of its internal artificial intelligence research and development work.

Anthropic has revealed a striking shift in how it develops its technology.

The number is particularly notable because the corresponding share was below 1% in February 2026.

In roughly six months, Claude's role in Anthropic's research process has therefore expanded dramatically.

Key Benchmarks In Anthropic's Self-Development

As of mid-2026, Claude wrote over 80% of the code merged into Anthropic's production codebase.

As AI agents move from writing simple snippets to managing whole files and running test loops, Anthropic engineers are shipping code roughly eight times faster.

Anthropic clarifies that Claude is not yet operating with 100% independence. Humans remain critical to the safety, evaluation, and deployment loops.

However, the rapid acceleration toward recursive self-improvement, where an AI designs its own architecture, is progressing faster than anticipated.

Expanding Claude For Commercial R&D

Anthropic's expansion of Claude for commercial R&D centres on specialised platforms, integrations, and tools designed to move AI from a basic writing assistant to a superhuman scientific research partner.

The core objective is to compress decades of scientific and biological discovery into a fraction of the time.

Claude For Life Sciences

Launched as a domain-specific ecosystem, Claude for Life Sciences is optimised for biological reasoning, laboratory protocols, and deep data analysis.

Powered by advanced models like Claude Sonnet 4.5, it surpasses human baselines on complex scientific understanding, scoring 0.83 on the Protocol QA benchmark versus 0.79 for humans.

Benchling - Connects Claude to laboratory notebooks and experimental data, allowing it to trace questions directly back to source experiments or draft study protocols.

PubMed And Scholar Gateway - Gives the AI direct access to query and synthesise millions of peer-reviewed biomedical articles.

By letting researchers run single-cell and spatial genomic analyses with natural-language commands, 10x Genomics integrates seamlessly with Claude and BioRender, which brings vetted scientific figures and templates directly into the workflow to map biological processes visually.

Claude Science

Introduced as an integrated scientific workbench, Claude Science provides an environment where researchers can execute code, run computational workflows and manage heavy computing resources.

It unifies critical data tools like Jupyter, R and specialised chemical databases like ChEMBL and OpenTargets into a single workspace.

To broaden access, Anthropic opened 10,000 subsidised or free seats globally, specifically for verified scientific research teams.

Real World Commercial Impact

Pharmaceutical partners are achieving significant real-world impact by deploying Claude for commercial R&D.

For instance, Novo Nordisk expanded a major partnership to test Claude Science on core drug discovery challenges, protein design campaigns, and biological reasoning.

This builds on their previous success using the system to compress clinical trial study documentation timelines from 10 weeks to 10 minutes.

Similarly, companies like Sanofi, AbbVie, and Genmab are deploying the ecosystem to cross-examine data across regulatory compliance filings, oncology therapy development, and clinical data synthesis.

Anthropic's announcement points to a possible change in how advanced technology companies conduct research.

Instead of a researcher writing every experiment, debugging every program, and manually examining every result, a future research team could give increasingly capable systems a goal and supervise many more experiments running in parallel.