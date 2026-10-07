Anthropic has also introduced Google Docs, Sheets and Slides connectors that allow users to create and edit files directly from a Claude conversation.

The company announced the Claude for Google Workspace integration on October 6, and it is now available in public beta for paid Claude plans.

Anthropic is bringing its Claude AI assistant directly into Google Workspace, letting users work with the chatbot inside Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides without repeatedly switching between apps or browser tabs.

Claude Gets Its Own Workspace Sidebar

With the new integration, Claude appears in a sidebar alongside an open Google file. It can understand the document, spreadsheet or presentation being worked on, including selected text, cells or slides, and can make changes directly within the file.

This means users can ask Claude to modify content without leaving the Google Workspace application.

In Google Docs, Claude can rewrite sentences, adjust headings while maintaining existing formatting, suggest larger document edits and create executive summaries or tables. Suggested changes can appear as cards in the sidebar for users to review.

In Google Sheets, Claude can generate formulas, create pivot tables and native charts, and add new tabs. Users can also provide source files and ask Claude to create more complex reports, such as a quarterly budget-versus-actuals analysis with team-specific tabs and a summary chart.

For Google Slides, Claude can create new slides while following the existing presentation's layout and visual theme. It can also identify issues such as overlapping elements, content running beyond the slide boundaries and difficult-to-read text.

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Two Ways to Approve Edits

Anthropic has included two editing modes for the Workspace integration.

The default "Ask before edits" mode requires users to approve individual changes. Claude displays an approval card explaining the proposed modification before applying it.

The "Accept all edits" mode allows Claude to complete the requested task and apply changes without stopping for approval after every modification.

Google Files Can Also Be Accessed From Claude

The integration works in the other direction, too. Users can paste a Google file link into Claude or ask Claude to open a Google document, spreadsheet or presentation. On supported setups, the file opens alongside the Claude conversation.

Claude's access follows the user's existing Google sharing permissions, according to Anthropic.

The integration also retains the models, connectors and skills available in the user's Claude account. This could be particularly useful for teams that have established repeatable workflows, such as creating quarterly business review presentations using data from different connected sources.

How To Use Claude With Google Workspace

Users can install Claude for Google Workspace, open a Google file and select Extensions > Claude > Open Claude.

For organisations, administrators can deploy the integration across an entire Google Workspace domain or to selected groups through the Google Admin console.

To let Claude edit Google files directly from its chat interface, users need to enable the Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides connectors. On Team and Enterprise plans, an owner or primary owner must enable the connectors first.

The move gives Claude a more direct presence inside Google's productivity ecosystem, putting its AI capabilities closer to where users already create documents, spreadsheets and presentations.