The decision follows the lifting of the temporary restrictions that had led Anthropic to suspend access worldwide. At the same time, the company has introduced new security measures and outlined a broader strategy for addressing AI jailbreaks and cybersecurity risks.

The company confirmed that the model is available again starting July 1 through Claude.ai , the Claude Platform, Claude Code, and Claude Cowork.

Anthropic has announced the global return of its Claude Fable 5 AI model after temporarily suspending access following US government export control restrictions introduced earlier in June.

Why Claude Fable 5 Access Was Suspended

Anthropic originally launched Claude Fable 5 alongside Claude Mythos 5 on June 9. However, on June 12, the US government imposed export controls on both models.

Because Anthropic lacked a reliable way to verify users' nationalities in real time, it temporarily restricted access to Fable 5 for all users worldwide. At the same time, it worked to comply with the restrictions.

The restrictions came after a security report described a jailbreak technique capable of bypassing some of Claude Fable 5's cybersecurity safeguards.

According to the report, the model could identify software vulnerabilities and, in one instance, generate proof-of-concept code demonstrating how such a vulnerability might be exploited.

Anthropic said its own investigation found that several competing AI models could produce similar outputs and emphasised that the reported behaviour did not reveal the more advanced cybersecurity capabilities reserved for Claude Mythos 5.

New Security Measures Introduced

Before restoring access, Anthropic developed an improved AI safety classifier designed to detect and block the reported jailbreak method. According to the company, the updated safeguard successfully blocks the specific bypass technique in more than 99% of tested cases.

If the new classifier identifies a potentially unsafe request, users will receive a notification, and the request will automatically be routed to Claude Opus 4.8, which is configured with additional safety protections.

Anthropic acknowledged that the stricter safeguards could occasionally produce false positives during legitimate software development, coding and debugging tasks. The company said it will continue refining the classifier to improve accuracy while maintaining strong security protections.

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Access and Availability Details

For Pro, Max, Team and select Enterprise subscribers, Claude Fable 5 usage will count toward up to 50% of weekly usage limits until July 7. After that date, access will transition to a usage credit model.

The company also said it is working to restore availability of Claude Fable 5 across major cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Foundry.

Broader Industry Security Initiative

Alongside the relaunch, Anthropic announced a broader initiative to improve AI security standards across the industry. The company is collaborating with Amazon, Microsoft, Google and other partners on a common framework for evaluating AI jailbreaks.

The proposed framework will assess factors such as capability gain, breadth of impact, ease of weaponization and discoverability to help classify the severity of newly discovered vulnerabilities.

Anthropic also revealed plans to deepen its collaboration with the US government through pre-release model testing, faster sharing of security information and joint AI safety research.

In addition, the company intends to launch a HackerOne bug bounty program for Claude Fable 5, encouraging security researchers to responsibly disclose jailbreak techniques and other vulnerabilities as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen AI safety.