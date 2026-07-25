According to Anthropic, Opus 5 reaches near the frontier level of intelligence while costing around half as much as comparable top-tier models.

The new model is designed for advanced coding, research, business automation, scientific work, and complex reasoning tasks, while delivering significantly improved performance compared with its predecessor, Claude Opus 4.8 .

Anthropic has officially introduced Claude Opus 5 , its latest flagship artificial intelligence model, positioning it as the company's most capable and efficient model to date.

The company says the model achieves state-of-the-art results across several major evaluations, including software engineering, knowledge work, computer-use, and scientific reasoning benchmarks.

Claude Opus 5 vs Opus 4.8: Key Differences

Claude Opus 5 vs Opus 4.8 Feature Claude Opus 4.8 Intelligence Previous flagship model Coding Ability Strong software engineering performance Benchmark Performance Lower scores across advanced evaluations Efficiency Higher cost per task Computer Use Capable but limited Scientific Tasks Good performance Safety Alignment Strong Pricing Higher compared with performance

Claude Opus 5 Feature Details Intelligence New state-of-the-art model Coding Ability Major improvement in complex coding tasks Benchmark Performance Leads multiple frontier benchmarks Efficiency Better performance at lower cost Computer Use Stronger autonomous computer interaction Scientific Tasks Significant improvements in biology, chemistry and research Safety Alignment Most aligned Claude model yet Pricing $5 per million input tokens, $25 per million output tokens

Stronger Coding and Software Engineering Performance

Anthropic says Opus 5 delivers major improvements in software development tasks. On FrontierBench v0.1, the model reportedly surpasses all other evaluated models and more than doubles Opus 4.8's performance while reducing the cost per completed task.

On CursorBench 3.2, Opus 5 performs within 0.5% of the peak score achieved by Claude Fable 5 while using roughly half the cost per task.

The company claims Opus 5 provides better performance at every effort level, including high, xhigh, and maximum reasoning modes. The model has also demonstrated stronger real-world programming abilities.

In one example, Opus 5 analyzed a machine-part drawing and created code to rebuild it as a 3D FreeCAD model. Since the model was not directly allowed to view the image, it developed its own computer vision pipeline to extract geometry from raw pixels before reconstructing the part.

Anthropic also says Opus 5 successfully identified and fixed the root cause of a bug in a popular open-source package manager, including an edge case missed by an existing community patch.

Better Performance in Business Automation and Computer Tasks

Opus 5 also shows improvements in completing real-world digital tasks. On Zapier AutomationBench, which evaluates whether AI models can complete business workflows from start to finish, Anthropic says Opus 5 achieved around 1.5 times the success rate of the next-best model at the same cost.

For computer-use abilities, Opus 5 outperformed other models on OSWorld 2.0, surpassing Claude Fable 5's best performance while using only a fraction of the cost.

The company highlighted a case where a trading firm engineer used Opus 5 to build a market data feed for a new exchange in a single session. The model created its own testing system to verify that the exchange data was being processed correctly, a task previous models reportedly failed to complete.

Major Improvements in Science and Research

Anthropic says Opus 5 delivers stronger results across life sciences evaluations covering:

Structural biology

Organic chemistry

Bioinformatics

Protein-related research

The biggest improvements reportedly appear in organic chemistry tasks, including interpreting spectroscopy data to infer molecular structures. The model also performs better in predicting how changes in protein sequences could affect biological functions.

On ARC-AGI 3, an evaluation focused on solving complex reasoning problems, Anthropic claims Opus 5 achieved a score nearly three times higher than the next-best model.

More Powerful Visual Understanding

Beyond text and coding, Claude Opus 5 improves visual reasoning capabilities. The model can analyze images, understand complex diagrams, and generate stronger visual outputs.

Anthropic demonstrated this capability through engineering tasks where Opus 5 converted visual references into functional digital models, showing improved ability to combine computer vision, reasoning, and coding.

Safety and Alignment Improvements

Anthropic says Claude Opus 5 is its safest and most aligned model so far. The company claims it follows Claude's Constitution more consistently, shows lower rates of deceptive behavior, and is less vulnerable to attempts that encourage harmful misuse.

The model maintains Anthropic's focus on responsible AI deployment while increasing capability across professional and technical workflows.

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Pricing and Availability

Claude Opus 5 is available now across Anthropic's platforms, including Claude Pro, Claude Max, and the Claude API.

Pricing:

Input tokens: $5 per million tokens

Output tokens: $25 per million tokens

Opus 5 becomes the default model for Claude Max users and the most powerful model available for Claude Pro subscribers.

Developers can access Opus 5 through the Claude API, including a faster Mode, which runs approximately 2.5 times faster than the standard version. Fast Mode is available at twice the base price.

New Developer Features

Alongside Opus 5, Anthropic introduced several platform improvements:

Mid-conversation tool switching

Developers can now change the tools Claude can access during an ongoing conversation without invalidating the prompt cache.

Automatic API fallbacks

API users can enable automatic routing when safety classifiers flag requests. Instead of blocking requests, the system can route them to another available model.

No additional data retention requirements

Like previous Opus models, Claude Opus 5 does not require additional data retention for general access.

Claude Opus 5: A Major Step Forward

With stronger reasoning, improved coding ability, better scientific knowledge, and more efficient performance, Claude Opus 5 represents a significant upgrade over Claude Opus 4.8.

While Anthropic acknowledges that some specialized models remain ahead in areas such as cybersecurity tasks, the company positions Opus 5 as the most capable everyday AI assistant for developers, researchers, and professionals seeking advanced intelligence at a lower operating cost.