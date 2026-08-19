CMF Buds Neo India Launch on August 20, Check Specs

However, CMF has not yet disclosed the price or complete specifications.

The company has revealed the launch date and offered a first look at the earbuds and charging case through its social media channels.

CMF has confirmed the India launch of its upcoming CMF Buds Neo, expanding its wireless audio lineup with what the brand calls its most accessible product in the ecosystem.

CMF will unveil the Buds Neo on August 20 at 12 PM IST.

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CMF Buds Neo Design Revealed

The official teaser offers an early look at the new earbuds' design. The Buds Neo appear to feature white stems paired with orange ear tips, giving the earbuds the distinctive two-tone styling associated with CMF products.

The charging case features a prominent circular element on its side. CMF's teaser video focuses heavily on this component, suggesting that it could be more than a decorative design element.

One possibility is that the circular component could function as a physical control dial, similar to the Smart Dial introduced on the CMF Buds Pro 2. If so, users could use it for functions such as volume adjustment, media playback, and noise-control settings.

CMF has not confirmed the purpose of the circular element, so its functionality will only be clear once the company reveals the product in full.

Colour Options Teased

The circular component on the charging case has been shown in orange, cyan and black shades. This could indicate the colour choices CMF plans to offer for the Buds Neo.

The company has not yet confirmed the official names of the colour variants.

Expected Positioning

CMF is positioning the Buds Neo as the most accessible product within its ecosystem. This suggests that the earbuds will sit below the company's more premium wireless audio products and could target buyers looking for an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds.

The Buds Neo are also likely to retain CMF's focus on distinctive design and straightforward controls, although details such as audio drivers, battery life and connectivity remain unknown.

CMF has yet to reveal whether the earbuds will support features such as active noise cancellation, transparency mode, spatial audio or multipoint connectivity.

CMF Buds Neo: Confirmed and Expected Details Specification Details Product CMF Buds Neo Category True wireless earbuds India launch Later this month Launch time August 20, 12 PM IST Price Yet to be announced Design White stems with orange ear tips Charging case Circular side element Possible control Physical dial, not confirmed Possible functions Volume, playback and noise control Teased colours Orange, cyan and black Positioning CMF's most accessible ecosystem product Specifications Yet to be revealed

What to Expect at the Launch

CMF is expected to reveal the Buds Neo's complete specifications and pricing during the launch event. Key details to watch for include audio drivers, battery capacity, total playback time, charging support, Bluetooth version, microphone configuration and noise-control features.

The company could also reveal whether the circular control on the charging case is a functional dial and exactly what controls it provides.

For now, CMF has confirmed the launch timing and design direction, while the price and hardware specifications remain under wraps.