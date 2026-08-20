CMF Buds Neo Launched With ANC and Priced at Rs 1,999

CMF has launched the Buds Neo at an exclusive introductory price of Rs 1,999. The earbuds will go on sale in India from August 26 through Flipkart, Croma and Reliance Digital.

The new true wireless earbuds offer active noise cancellation, a large dynamic driver, and up to 52 hours of battery life, all while staying in the budget segment.

CMF, Nothing's sub-brand, has expanded its affordable audio lineup in India with the launch of the CMF Buds Neo.

ANC and Transparency Mode

The biggest highlight of the CMF Buds Neo is its active noise cancellation (ANC), which can reduce external noise by up to 35dB.

The earbuds also support Transparency Mode, allowing users to hear surrounding sounds without removing them. This can be useful when commuting or when users need to remain aware of their surroundings.

CMF has also included static spatial audio, adding a more immersive listening experience for supported content.

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12.4mm Dynamic Drivers

Each earbud features a 12.4mm dynamic driver with a titanium-coated PET dome. The larger driver delivers stronger sound output while maintaining clarity across frequencies.

The Buds Neo supports AAC and SBC codecs and comes with six EQ presets, letting users adjust the sound profile to their preferences.

Four-Microphone Setup for Calls

For voice calls, the earbuds feature four HD microphones, with two microphones positioned on each bud.

CMF has paired the microphone system with its Clear Voice Technology, which is designed to improve voice clarity and reduce unwanted background noise during calls.

Up to 52 Hours of Battery Life

Battery endurance is another major feature of the CMF Buds Neo. With ANC switched off, the earbuds and charging case can provide up to 52 hours of total playback.

With ANC enabled, total battery life is reduced to around 30 hours. A single earbud can reportedly deliver up to 11 hours of playback, depending on usage conditions.

The earbuds are therefore positioned for users who want long battery life without moving into a higher price category.

It supports Bluetooth connectivity, along with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair, making it easier to connect to compatible Android, Windows, and other devices.

The earbuds also support dual-device connectivity, letting users switch between two connected devices more easily.

Custom touch controls can be configured through the Nothing X app, giving users control over playback, ANC and other functions.

Distinctive Two-Tone Design

CMF has continued its design-focused approach with the Buds Neo. The earbuds and case feature a distinctive two-tone appearance, with contrasting colour elements that give the product a more youthful look.

The earbuds will be available in Black, White and Dark Blue accents.

The charging case also features CMF's distinctive dial-inspired design element, along with holes for attaching a lanyard.

IP54 Protection

The earbuds carry an IP54 rating, providing resistance against dust and water splashes. This should make them suitable for everyday use, including commuting and light workouts, although they are not designed for submersion.

CMF Buds Neo Price and Availability

The CMF Buds Neo has been introduced in India at an exclusive price of Rs 1,999.

The earbuds will be available for purchase from August 26 through Flipkart, Croma and Reliance Digital.

With ANC, spatial audio, dual-device connectivity, a 52-hour battery claim, and a 12.4mm driver, the Buds Neo is positioned as an affordable TWS option for users who want a feature-rich package without spending heavily.