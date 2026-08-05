Recognising this shift, CMF by Nothing has entered the fast-growing open-ear audio segment with the launch of the CMF Clip Pro , its first pair of clip-on wireless earbuds.

Comfort, safety, and all-day usability have become equally important, especially for people who exercise outdoors, commute daily, work in shared environments, or dislike the pressure created by traditional in-earbuds.

The wearable audio market is evolving rapidly, and consumers are no longer looking only for immersive sound.

Released on August 4, 2026, these earbuds feature a distinct C-shaped bridge that attaches around the outer edge of the ear cartilage instead of inserting into the ear canal.

Why Was The CMF Clip Pro Needed?

Traditional in-ear earbuds have dominated the market for years, but they are not ideal for everyone.

Many users experience ear fatigue after extended listening sessions, while others find silicone ear tips uncomfortable.

The conventional earbuds isolate users from environmental sounds, which can become a safety concern during outdoor activities such as jogging, cycling, or walking through busy city streets.

The popularity of open-ear audio products has increased because they solve these challenges.

Instead of blocking the ear canal, open-ear earbuds allow users to hear both their audio content and ambient sounds simultaneously.

This improves situational awareness without completely sacrificing audio quality.

The CMF Clip Pro is designed specifically for:

Outdoor runners and cyclists

Daily commuters

People who experience discomfort with conventional earbuds

By entering the open-ear category, CMF is responding to a growing consumer demand for safer, more comfortable listening experiences while expanding beyond its existing range of budget earbuds and headphones.

CMF Clip Pro Specifications Specification Details Form Factor Open-ear clip design with a flexible titanium wire core weighing 5.92g per earbud. Audio Drivers 10.8mm dual-magnet dynamic drivers equipped with Ultra Bass Technology. Audio Codecs Hi-Res Audio Certified with support for LDAC, AAC, and SBC. Smart Dial Case The charging case features a physical rotating dial to control volume, manage playback, and handle calls seamlessly. Battery Life Up to 10 hours of standalone playback, extending to 32.5 hours total with the case. A 10-minute quick charge yields 4 hours of playtime. Call Quality Features a 4-mic system alongside VPU-powered Clear Voice Technology. Durability Rated IP54 for dust and water splash resistance (case is IPX2). Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 with dual-device multipoint pairing, Low Latency Mode, Google Fast Pair, and Nothing X App customisation. Sound Seal System An app-controlled feature that reduces audio leakage to keep your music and calls private.

Pricing And Availability

The earbuds normally cost $99 / £79; however, people buying them early during the pre-order phase get a $20 discount, dropping the price to $79.

This special lower price is only available for a short time and only in specific countries.

It is available in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Coral shades.

Pre-orders are open on the official Nothing Website and Amazon, with official shipping starting August 15, 2026, in the US, UK, and Japan.

European and wider global markets will follow on September 15, 2026 (excluding India).

Nothing skipped India for the pre-sales due to logistical delays in setting up independent local manufacturing plants through its new Indian joint venture.

Until these local assembly lines are operational, heavy import duties make launching the premium-priced $99 earbuds in India unviable.