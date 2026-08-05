The wearable audio market is evolving rapidly, and consumers are no longer looking only for immersive sound.
Comfort, safety, and all-day usability have become equally important, especially for people who exercise outdoors, commute daily, work in shared environments, or dislike the pressure created by traditional in-earbuds.
Recognising this shift, CMF by Nothing has entered the fast-growing open-ear audio segment with the launch of the CMF Clip Pro, its first pair of clip-on wireless earbuds.
Released on August 4, 2026, these earbuds feature a distinct C-shaped bridge that attaches around the outer edge of the ear cartilage instead of inserting into the ear canal.
Why Was The CMF Clip Pro Needed?
Traditional in-ear earbuds have dominated the market for years, but they are not ideal for everyone.
Many users experience ear fatigue after extended listening sessions, while others find silicone ear tips uncomfortable.
The conventional earbuds isolate users from environmental sounds, which can become a safety concern during outdoor activities such as jogging, cycling, or walking through busy city streets.
The popularity of open-ear audio products has increased because they solve these challenges.
Instead of blocking the ear canal, open-ear earbuds allow users to hear both their audio content and ambient sounds simultaneously.
This improves situational awareness without completely sacrificing audio quality.
The CMF Clip Pro is designed specifically for:
By entering the open-ear category, CMF is responding to a growing consumer demand for safer, more comfortable listening experiences while expanding beyond its existing range of budget earbuds and headphones.
Pricing And Availability
The earbuds normally cost $99 / £79; however, people buying them early during the pre-order phase get a $20 discount, dropping the price to $79.
This special lower price is only available for a short time and only in specific countries.
It is available in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Coral shades.
Pre-orders are open on the official Nothing Website and Amazon, with official shipping starting August 15, 2026, in the US, UK, and Japan.
European and wider global markets will follow on September 15, 2026 (excluding India).
Nothing skipped India for the pre-sales due to logistical delays in setting up independent local manufacturing plants through its new Indian joint venture.
Until these local assembly lines are operational, heavy import duties make launching the premium-priced $99 earbuds in India unviable.