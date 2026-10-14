CMF by Nothing was introduced in 2023 as a more accessible product brand.

Instead of introducing a single speaker and expecting it to suit everyone, CMF launched two models with different power levels, sizes, and hardware configurations.

The portable audio market has plenty of options, with established names such as JBL, Sony, Anker Soundcore, and Ultimate Ears competing for buyers.

The name stands for colour, material, and finish, reflecting its focus on design choices that make everyday technology feel less generic.

Its initial product range included wireless earbuds and a smartwatch, followed by smartphones and additional accessories.

CMF has generally occupied a different position from Nothing's main product range.

While both brands share a broader design philosophy, CMF places particular emphasis on colourful finishes, practical features, and affordability.

The two new speakers S and M extend that approach into portable audio.

Rather than relying exclusively on traditional cylindrical speaker designs, CMF has opted for a more unusual, compact form with prominent physical controls and colour options intended to make the products recognisable.

Loading post from https://x.com/cmfbynothing/status/2109630165756395668…

Technical Specifications Of Speaker S

The CMF Speaker S is a highly compact, pocketable Bluetooth wireless speaker featuring a distinctive, playful geometric design and fully modular, customisable parts.

CMF Speaker S Specifications Specification Details Audio Power Output 10W RMS. Driver Configuration 1x 45mm Full-Range Driver + 2x Passive Radiators. Frequency Response 70Hz - 20kHz. Battery Capacity 2,600 mAh. Battery Life Up to 18 hours of continuous playback, tested at 50% volume. Fast Charging A quick 10-minute USB-C charge provides up to 1 hour of playback time. Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0 with dual-device multipoint pairing. Durability Rating IP68 certified, fully dustproof and highly water-resistant. Dimensions And Weight 130.5 x 85 x 44 mm | 334 grams. Colours Available in Turquoise, Orange, White, and Dark Grey.

Standout Features

The tactile physical knob, carrying dial, and entire front grille panel are completely removable and modular. Users can swap them or even 3D-print their own custom components using templates provided by Nothing.

Beyond Bluetooth, the speaker can plug directly into a PC, Mac, or phone via USB-C for lossless, ultra-low-latency audio with under 60ms delay, making it excellent as a desktop monitor.

Fully integrated with the Nothing X app, offering a custom equaliser, an Ultra Bass toggle, and a Night Mode that dynamically compresses loud spikes and limits volume to 60% for quiet environments.

Two Speaker S units can be paired together for true left/right Stereo Mode, or Party Mode, powered by Auracast technology, which can be used to link multiple compatible speakers to amplify sound across a space.

Technical Specifications of Speaker M

The CMF Speaker M is the larger, more powerful variant in Nothing's portable audio lineup.

It delivers significantly deeper bass and higher volume to fill larger rooms or outdoor spaces.

CMF Speaker M Specifications Specification Details Audio Power Output 35W RMS total output. Driver Configuration Dual-driver system featuring a 70mm Woofer (25W) and a 16mm Tweeter (10W). Frequency Response 60Hz - 20 kHz, offering lower-frequency extension for deeper bass. Battery Capacity 4,900 mAh. Battery Life Up to 18 hours of continuous playback, tested at 50% volume. Fast Charging A 10-minute USB-C charge provides up to 1 hour of playback time. Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0 with dual-device multipoint pairing. Durability Rating IP68 certified, fully dustproof and highly water-resistant. Dimensions And Weight 220 x 85 x 54 mm | 602 grams. Colours Available in Turquoise, Orange, White, and Dark Grey.

Standout Features

Unlike the Speaker S, the Speaker M uses a dedicated woofer-and-tweeter setup. This allows the speaker to separate low-end frequencies from high-end vocals, delivering a cleaner soundstage and textured vocals without distortion at high volumes.

Features a built-in carrying handle cutout for portability.

Like the smaller model, its front panels and physical control knobs are fully modular and swappable with the available 3-D printing templates.

Can be plugged directly into a laptop, tablet, or phone via a USB-C Cable. This activates a wired mode that supports lossless audio and delivers low latency under 60ms, perfect for watching movies or playing games without audio lag.

Connects to the app to access an adaptive tuning algorithm, an Ultra Bass toggle, Wide Soundstage digital processing for a more immersive movie-watching experience, and a Night Mode that caps volume at 60%.

Supports pairing two Speaker M units together for true Stereo Mode, or broadcasting audio to multiple diverse speakers simultaneously using Auracast-backed Party Mode.

CMF Speaker S Pricing and Availability

The CMF Speaker S retails for $59 in the United States and £49 in the United Kingdom, with global sales already active through the official Nothing Global Store and select retail partners.

Although the product is officially listed on the regional site framework for India, the brand has not announced localised Indian pricing or specific shipping dates.

CMF Speaker M Pricing and Availability

The CMF Speaker M retails for $109 in the United States and £99 in the United Kingdom, with availability active across initial global rollout markets alongside the smaller model.

The official product page is live on the Nothing India Store, confirming an upcoming release for that region, though the exact localised retail pricing remains unannounced.