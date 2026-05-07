Does this watch offer enough power for the modern explorer? The answer lies in the brand-new dual-band five-system GPS. This technology ensures that even in deep forests or crowded city streets, tracking stays rock solid.

The first thing that stands out is the stunning 1.43-inch AMOLED display. With ultra-thin bezels and a 60Hz refresh rate, every swipe feels like butter. But beauty is nothing without brains.

The world of wearable technology just witnessed a bold new entry. Nothing's sub-brand, CMF, has officially pulled the curtain back on the Watch 3 Pro. This device is not just another screen on a strap; it represents a major leap in how affordable technology can look and feel.

The design features a sturdy metal body and comfortable liquid silicone straps. It is built to survive daily life with an IP68 rating, meaning dust and water won't be an issue.

Whether the goal is a formal meeting or a sweaty gym session, the four distinct colour options ensure the watch fits the vibe.

Smart Features Powered by AI

The Watch 3 Pro brings the future to the wrist with deep ChatGPT integration. By pairing the device with the Nothing X app, users can ask questions, look up facts, and set reminders using natural voice commands.

Innovation does not stop there. The watch includes an AI-powered custom running coach. This digital mentor creates training plans ranging from 8 to 16 weeks, tailored to each person's performance.

It even predicts finish times for 5K or 10K runs. To make daily life easier, a built-in voice recorder with auto-transcription lets you take quick notes without ever touching your phone.

Health Tracking That Never Sleeps

Monitoring health is now more accurate thanks to the upgraded four-channel heart rate sensor. This hardware improvement provides better data across all skin tones and workout types.

A new feature called Active Score simplifies fitness by turning complex MET data into a single weekly effort number. This makes it easy to see if enough movement happened throughout the week.

CMF Watch 3 Pro Specifications Specification Details Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466 x 466 resolution, 670 nits brightness Build Metal body with Liquid Silicone strap GPS Dual-band, Five-system (L1 + L5) Battery Life Up to 13 days (Typical), 11 days (Heavy), 4.5 days (AOD) Sensors 4-channel Heart Rate, SpO2, 6-axis Accelerometer, Stress Smart Tools ChatGPT Voice, Auto-transcription Recorder, AI Coach Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Nothing X App support Durability IP68 Water and Dust Resistance AI-Enhanced Intelligence ChatGPT integration and AI Custom Running Coach Dial Shape Round Colours and Style Dark Grey, Light Green, Light Grey, and Orange.

Launch, Pricing, and Availability

The CMF Watch 3 Pro officially hits the shelves on May 8, 2026, via Flipkart and select offline stores. However, early birds can grab it starting May 7 at 12 PM.

The standard retail price is set at ₹7,999, but a special introductory offer brings it down to ₹6,999 for a limited time. The Orange variant, featuring a unique raised pattern on the bezel, is priced slightly differently at ₹7,499 during this period.

How does the battery perform under heavy use?

Even with continuous heart rate monitoring and GPS tracking, the 350 mAh battery lasts up to 11 days. Charging is equally efficient, taking only about 99 minutes to go from 0% to 100%.

This ensures the watch spends more time on the wrist and less time on the charger. With the launch of the Watch 3 Pro, CMF by Nothing has successfully combined high-end AI with a bold, durable design.

This device shows that cutting-edge technology and sophisticated style are accessible to everyone. It is more than a timepiece; it is a versatile companion for every step of the modern digital journey.