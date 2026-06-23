The leadership transition was announced primarily by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and CRED founder Kunal Shah via public social media and internal corporate channels.

The move marks a major milestone for India's growing influence in the global technology industry.

In a significant leadership change for one of the world's largest messaging platforms, Kunal Shah, founder of fintech startup CRED and co-founder of FreeCharge, has been appointed to lead WhatsApp.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the transition publicly via a Facebook post, highlighting Shah's entrepreneurial product expertise and global perspective.

Kunal Shah confirmed the news and addressed his former team via official posts on X and LinkedIn.

Key Details Of The Transition

Meta needed a seasoned builder with deep roots in digital commerce to accelerate revenue generation.

They invested about $900 million (₹8,550 crore) of their own cash in CRED.

In exchange for this money, Meta is buying a 20% minority ownership stake in CRED.

They bought 20% of the company for $900 million, and now 100% of the company is worth $4.5 billion.

Before this deal, CRED's value declined in the private markets; it was often described as a 'down-round' environment.

This $4.5 billion valuation restores CRED's status as a top-tier Indian tech giant and sets it up perfectly for an upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Meta invested in CRED to secure an 'acqui-hire' of its founder, Kunal Shah, to run WhatsApp.

The primary driver behind the investment was bringing Kunal Shah into the Meta executive suite as the global head and CEO of WhatsApp.

Shah succeeds Will Cathcart, who has served as the head of WhatsApp since 2019 and has played a key role in expanding the platform's global reach, privacy features, and business offerings.

He has also stepped back as the CEO of CRED and will remain a major shareholder.

Miten Sampat is the newly appointed interim (temporary) CEO of CRED. He has been running CRED's strategy and finance since 2020, making him the most qualified person to keep the company stable during the massive leadership change.

As going public requires strict financial auditing, transparency, and mature corporate governance, Miten Sampat is the ideal leader to prepare CRED's books and operations for a stock market listing.

Both CRED and Meta explicitly shared that Meta is entering as a minority investor and will not receive access to CRED's member financial data.

Strategic Vision For WhatsApp

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that Shah's "builder mentality and global perspective" will guide WhatsApp through its next major phase of development.

Advertising Approach

Right now, there are no traditional banner ads in private WhatsApp chats, and Meta plans to keep it that way. Instead, it chooses advanced advertising.

Businesses pay Meta to place ads on Facebook and Instagram. When the user clicks it, a direct WhatsApp chat with the business opens, allowing them to buy a product or ask questions.

Businesses and influencers can pay to promote their public WhatsApp Channels to get more followers.

Payments Expertise

Kunal Shah has spent over a decade building successful finance and payment companies in India.

Meta does not just want a generic tech manager; they want a payments expert who understands digital transactions and regulatory requirements.

WhatsApp has a payment feature called WhatsApp Pay, but it has struggled to grow.

In India, it holds less than 1% of the market share, while competitors like PhonePe and Google Pay dominate.

Shah's job is to turn WhatsApp from a simple app where people text friends into an all-in-one super-app where users can browse products, talk to shop owners, and buy items instantly with WhatsApp Pay, all without ever leaving the app.

The appointment represents one of the most notable executive transitions in recent technology history. It places an Indian entrepreneur at the helm of a platform used daily by billions of people worldwide.