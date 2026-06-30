Cursor Launches Mobile App for AI-Powered Development

The app serves as a high-level control centre for managing autonomous AI agents.

Rather than replacing the desktop editor, the mobile app serves as a companion that lets developers deploy, oversee, and review development tasks on the go.

Cursor offers an official iOS mobile app. The app is designed to help developers stay connected to their coding workflows even when they are away from their computers.

Key Features Of Cursor Mobile

Grant the app access to the user's GitHub account; from there, any connected database can be chosen.

The background AI agent will clone the code into an isolated virtual machine to work on it securely.

Users can switch between top-tier models from providers like Anthropic, OpenAI, or Google, allowing them to pick the tool for the job, whether it is for deep debugging or a faster model for routine updates.

Instead of typing the code on the phone screen, the goal could be described in plain English using voice input or short slash commands.

The cloud agent then takes over, executes the work in its own environment, runs tests, and creates the pull requests for review.

The Cursor Mobile can also be connected to the active desktop Cursor application to guide or check in on agents running locally on the computer.

Cursor Mobile's asynchronous monitoring system is designed to keep users updated on background coding tasks without requiring them to keep the phone screen open.

iOS live activities turn the iPhone's lock screen or Dynamic Island into a live dashboard.

There is no need to constantly unlock the phone or manually refresh the application to check if the AI is making progress.

The job completion notification is sent immediately when the AI agent successfully writes the code, tests it, passes the project's linting/testing suite, and pushes the final branch.

If an error occurs while executing the code, a terminal command fails, or the AI model encounters a generation bottleneck it cannot resolve automatically, the notification would be sent immediately.

The Curosor Mobile can inspect UI screenshots, read error logs, view code diffs, annotate screenshots directly, and open or merge pull requests from the app.

Availability

The application is currently offered as a native public beta for iPhones and iPads.

It features deep system integrations, such as iPhone Dynamic Island tracking and Lock Screen activities.

There is no official native Android app that has been released or announced yet.

Progressive Web App (PWA)

The Android user can still access the same AI agent features from the phone.

Open the mobile phone browser

Navigate to the web interface at Cursor Agents

Install the page on the phone's home screen as a PWA.

This provides an app-like experience for managing and launching cloud-based coding tasks from any device.

Current Access

The native Cursor Mobile app can be used right now, as it officially launched in public beta on June 29, 2026.

The application is fully functional for eligible users, though access rules and promotional windows apply.

Key Promotional Window

If the coding tasks are launched using the new mobile application between now and July 05, 2026, Cursor is offering a 75% discount on the user's Composers 2.5 cloud agent compute credits.

Cursor's mobile app experience is focused on productivity away from the desk rather than full-scale code editing.

The iOS app makes it easy to monitor AI coding agents, review changes, and manage ongoing work, while Android users can currently rely on the web interface until an official app becomes available.