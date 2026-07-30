Dell has expanded its laptop portfolio in India with the launch of the Dell XPS 13, Dell 14S, Dell 16S, and a refreshed Alienware 15 gaming laptop.
The new lineup caters to a wide range of users, from professionals and creators to gamers, with the latest Intel and AMD processors, AI capabilities, OLED displays, and premium designs.
The new laptops are available through DellStore.com and Dell Exclusive Stores. The Dell 14S and Alienware 15 (Intel variants) will also be sold via retail and multi-brand outlets.
Dell XPS 13 Price and Availability
The Dell XPS 13 starts at ₹79,990 and is available in Sky and Storm finishes.
The laptop features a compact CNC-machined aluminium chassis and weighs just 1kg, making it one of the lightest premium laptops in Dell's lineup.
Dell 14S and Dell 16S Pricing
The Dell 14S starts at ₹1,19,990, while the Dell 16S is priced from ₹2,29,990.
Both models are offered in Celestial Blue and Frost Blue colour options and can be configured with either Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors or AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors.
Dell says the AI-enabled chips deliver up to 50 TOPS NPU performance for on-device AI workloads. The company also claims the Intel-powered Dell 16S offers 55 percent higher graphics performance than its predecessor.
Alienware 15 Gets Hardware Refresh
Dell has also refreshed the Alienware 15 gaming laptop with support for up to Intel Core 7 240H processors paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics.
The gaming laptop starts at ₹1,28,990 and is available in the Nova Black finish.
Dell XPS 13 Specifications
Display
Processor
Memory & Graphics
Connectivity
Audio
Battery & Build
Sustainability
Dell 14S Specifications
Display
Processor
AI Performance
Ports
Battery
70Wh battery
65W USB Type-C charging
Build
Certifications
ENERGY STAR 9.0
EPEAT 2.0 Gold
Dell 16S Specifications
Display
Processor
AI
Ports
USB Type-C
Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
HDMI 2.1
Universal headset jack
Battery
70Wh
65W USB Type-C charging
Build
Certification
ENERGY STAR 9.0
EPEAT 2.0 Gold
Dell Alienware 15 Specifications
Display
15.3-inch WUXGA display
165Hz refresh rate
16:10 aspect ratio
Processor
Graphics
Ports
Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
Two USB-C ports
HDMI 2.1
RJ45 Ethernet
Universal audio jack
Dedicated charging port
Battery
Build