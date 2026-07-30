The new laptops are available through DellStore.com and Dell Exclusive Stores. The Dell 14S and Alienware 15 (Intel variants) will also be sold via retail and multi-brand outlets.

The new lineup caters to a wide range of users, from professionals and creators to gamers, with the latest Intel and AMD processors, AI capabilities, OLED displays, and premium designs.

Dell has expanded its laptop portfolio in India with the launch of the Dell XPS 13, Dell 14S, Dell 16S, and a refreshed Alienware 15 gaming laptop.

Dell XPS 13 Price and Availability

The Dell XPS 13 starts at ₹79,990 and is available in Sky and Storm finishes.

The laptop features a compact CNC-machined aluminium chassis and weighs just 1kg, making it one of the lightest premium laptops in Dell's lineup.

Dell 14S and Dell 16S Pricing

The Dell 14S starts at ₹1,19,990, while the Dell 16S is priced from ₹2,29,990.

Both models are offered in Celestial Blue and Frost Blue colour options and can be configured with either Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors or AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors.

Dell says the AI-enabled chips deliver up to 50 TOPS NPU performance for on-device AI workloads. The company also claims the Intel-powered Dell 16S offers 55 percent higher graphics performance than its predecessor.

Alienware 15 Gets Hardware Refresh

Dell has also refreshed the Alienware 15 gaming laptop with support for up to Intel Core 7 240H processors paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics.

The gaming laptop starts at ₹1,28,990 and is available in the Nova Black finish.

Dell XPS 13 Specifications

Display

13.4-inch 2.5K InfinityEdge LCD touch display

Variable refresh rate: 30Hz-120Hz

500 nits peak brightness

100% DCI-P3 colour gamut

Processor

Intel Core Series 3

Intel Core Ultra Series 3 options

Memory & Graphics

Up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM

Intel integrated graphics

Connectivity

Two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports or

Two Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C ports

Intel Wi-Fi 7

Audio

Dolby Atmos-tuned quad speakers

Battery & Build

Up to 17 hours of video streaming

CNC aluminium chassis

Backlit chiclet keyboard

Windowed touchpad

12.7mm thickness

Weight: 1kg

Sustainability

ENERGY STAR certified

EPEAT Gold with Climate+ designation

Dell 14S Specifications

Display

14-inch Full HD+ OLED display

Up to 120Hz refresh rate

400 nits brightness

Dolby Vision support

100% DCI-P3 colour coverage

Processor

Intel Core Ultra Series 3

AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series

AI Performance

Up to 50 TOPS NPU

Ports

USB Type-C

Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports

HDMI 2.1

Universal headset jack

Battery

70Wh battery

65W USB Type-C charging

Build

Recycled aluminium and plastics

15.3mm thickness

Weight: 1.46kg

Certifications

ENERGY STAR 9.0

EPEAT 2.0 Gold

Dell 16S Specifications

Display

16-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen

Up to 120Hz refresh rate

400 nits brightness

Dolby Vision

100% DCI-P3 colour gamut

Processor

Intel Core Ultra Series 3

AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series

AI

Up to 50 TOPS NPU

Ports

USB Type-C

Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

HDMI 2.1

Universal headset jack

Battery

70Wh

65W USB Type-C charging

Build

Recycled aluminium and plastics

15.3mm thickness

Weight: 1.77kg

Certification

ENERGY STAR 9.0

EPEAT 2.0 Gold

Dell Alienware 15 Specifications

Display

15.3-inch WUXGA display

165Hz refresh rate

16:10 aspect ratio

Processor

Up to Intel Core 7 240H

Graphics

Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU

Ports

Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Two USB-C ports

HDMI 2.1

RJ45 Ethernet

Universal audio jack

Dedicated charging port

Battery

Up to 70Wh battery

Build

Polycarbonate resin chassis

Weight: Up to 2.25kg