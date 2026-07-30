Technology

Dell Launches XPS 13, Dell 14S, Dell 16S & Refreshed Alienware with AI features

Dell has launched the XPS 13, Dell 14S, Dell 16S and refreshed Alienware 15 in India. The new laptops feature Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and AMD Ryzen AI 400 processors, OLED displays, AI capabilities and premium designs. Prices start at ₹79,990.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Dell Launches XPS 13 Dell 14S Dell 16S
Dell Launches XPS 13 Dell 14S Dell 16S and Alienware 15 launched in India
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Dell has expanded its laptop portfolio in India with the launch of the Dell XPS 13, Dell 14S, Dell 16S, and a refreshed Alienware 15 gaming laptop.

The new lineup caters to a wide range of users, from professionals and creators to gamers, with the latest Intel and AMD processors, AI capabilities, OLED displays, and premium designs.

The new laptops are available through DellStore.com and Dell Exclusive Stores. The Dell 14S and Alienware 15 (Intel variants) will also be sold via retail and multi-brand outlets.

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Dell XPS 13 Price and Availability

The Dell XPS 13 starts at ₹79,990 and is available in Sky and Storm finishes.

The laptop features a compact CNC-machined aluminium chassis and weighs just 1kg, making it one of the lightest premium laptops in Dell's lineup.

Dell 14S and Dell 16S Pricing

The Dell 14S starts at ₹1,19,990, while the Dell 16S is priced from ₹2,29,990.

Both models are offered in Celestial Blue and Frost Blue colour options and can be configured with either Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors or AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors.

Dell says the AI-enabled chips deliver up to 50 TOPS NPU performance for on-device AI workloads. The company also claims the Intel-powered Dell 16S offers 55 percent higher graphics performance than its predecessor.

Alienware 15 Gets Hardware Refresh

Dell has also refreshed the Alienware 15 gaming laptop with support for up to Intel Core 7 240H processors paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics.

The gaming laptop starts at ₹1,28,990 and is available in the Nova Black finish.

Dell XPS 13 Specifications

Display

  • 13.4-inch 2.5K InfinityEdge LCD touch display

  • Variable refresh rate: 30Hz-120Hz

  • 500 nits peak brightness

  • 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut

Processor

  • Intel Core Series 3

  • Intel Core Ultra Series 3 options

Memory & Graphics

  • Up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM

  • Intel integrated graphics

Connectivity

  • Two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports or

  • Two Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C ports

  • Intel Wi-Fi 7

Audio

  • Dolby Atmos-tuned quad speakers

Battery & Build

  • Up to 17 hours of video streaming

  • CNC aluminium chassis

  • Backlit chiclet keyboard

  • Windowed touchpad

  • 12.7mm thickness

  • Weight: 1kg

Sustainability

  • ENERGY STAR certified

  • EPEAT Gold with Climate+ designation

Dell 14S Specifications

Display

  • 14-inch Full HD+ OLED display

  • Up to 120Hz refresh rate

  • 400 nits brightness

  • Dolby Vision support

  • 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage

Processor

  • Intel Core Ultra Series 3

  • AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series

AI Performance

  • Up to 50 TOPS NPU

Ports

  • USB Type-C

  • Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports

  • HDMI 2.1

  • Universal headset jack

Battery

  • 70Wh battery

  • 65W USB Type-C charging

Build

  • Recycled aluminium and plastics

  • 15.3mm thickness

  • Weight: 1.46kg

Certifications

  • ENERGY STAR 9.0

  • EPEAT 2.0 Gold

Dell 16S Specifications

Display

  • 16-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen

  • Up to 120Hz refresh rate

  • 400 nits brightness

  • Dolby Vision

  • 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut

Processor

  • Intel Core Ultra Series 3

  • AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series

AI

  • Up to 50 TOPS NPU

Ports

  • USB Type-C

  • Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

  • HDMI 2.1

  • Universal headset jack

Battery

  • 70Wh

  • 65W USB Type-C charging

Build

  • Recycled aluminium and plastics

  • 15.3mm thickness

  • Weight: 1.77kg

Certification

  • ENERGY STAR 9.0

  • EPEAT 2.0 Gold

Dell Alienware 15 Specifications

Display

  • 15.3-inch WUXGA display

  • 165Hz refresh rate

  • 16:10 aspect ratio

Processor

  • Up to Intel Core 7 240H

Graphics

  • Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU

Ports

  • Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

  • Two USB-C ports

  • HDMI 2.1

  • RJ45 Ethernet

  • Universal audio jack

  • Dedicated charging port

Battery

  • Up to 70Wh battery

Build

  • Polycarbonate resin chassis

  • Weight: Up to 2.25kg

Price in India
ModelStarting Price
Dell XPS 13₹79,990
Dell 14S₹1,19,990
Dell 16S₹2,29,990
Dell Alienware 15₹1,28,990
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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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