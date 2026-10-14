The new Dell XPS 13 sports a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge touch display with 2.5K resolution. The panel offers an adaptive refresh rate from 30Hz to 120Hz, 500 nits of peak brightness, DCI-P3 colour coverage, and Eyesafe technology.

Dell has launched the Dell XPS 13 with Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processors in India, following the launch of the Intel Core 5 320 variant in July. The laptop ships with Windows 11 Home.

Dell has launched the new XPS 13 in India with major design and performance upgrades over its predecessor, shifting toward a futuristic layout and next-generation processing.

The Dell XPS 13 has an aluminium chassis and comes with a glass touchpad and a capacitive touch function row.

Depending on the configuration, the laptop comes with either two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports or two Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C ports. It also includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0.

It has quad speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos. For video calls, the Dell XPS 13 features a 2-megapixel IR webcam with Windows Hello support.

Battery features

The Dell XPS 13 carries a 52 Whr battery and a 65W adapter. Dell claims up to 17 hours of streaming battery life. The laptop is also ENERGY STAR certified and EPEAT Gold registered with the Climate+ designation.

The new laptop comes with Microsoft Office Home 2024 and a one-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription.

Price and Availability

The new Dell XPS 13 in India will start at Rs. 1,80,990 for the base configuration with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The 16GB RAM and 1TB of SSD storage is priced at Rs. 2,00,990. The top-end model with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage costs Rs. 2,41,990.

The Dell XPS 13 will be available in Sky colour and can be purchased through the Dell online store.