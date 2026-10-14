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Dell XPS 13 Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3, 120Hz Display

Dell has launched the new XPS 13 in India with Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processors, a 13.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. Prices start at Rs. 1,80,990, with the laptop available in Sky colour through Dell's online store

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Dell XPS 13
Dell XPS 13 launched in India with 120Hz Display
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Dell has launched the new XPS 13 in India with major design and performance upgrades over its predecessor, shifting toward a futuristic layout and next-generation processing.

Dell XPS 13 Details and Features

Processor

Dell has launched the Dell XPS 13 with Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processors in India, following the launch of the Intel Core 5 320 variant in July. The laptop ships with Windows 11 Home.

Display features

The new Dell XPS 13 sports a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge touch display with 2.5K resolution. The panel offers an adaptive refresh rate from 30Hz to 120Hz, 500 nits of peak brightness, DCI-P3 colour coverage, and Eyesafe technology.

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The Dell XPS 13 has an aluminium chassis and comes with a glass touchpad and a capacitive touch function row.

Depending on the configuration, the laptop comes with either two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports or two Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C ports. It also includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0.

It has quad speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos. For video calls, the Dell XPS 13 features a 2-megapixel IR webcam with Windows Hello support.

Battery features

The Dell XPS 13 carries a 52 Whr battery and a 65W adapter. Dell claims up to 17 hours of streaming battery life. The laptop is also ENERGY STAR certified and EPEAT Gold registered with the Climate+ designation.

The new laptop comes with Microsoft Office Home 2024 and a one-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription.

Price and Availability

The new Dell XPS 13 in India will start at  Rs. 1,80,990 for the base configuration with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The 16GB RAM and 1TB of SSD storage is priced at Rs. 2,00,990. The top-end model with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage costs Rs. 2,41,990.

The Dell XPS 13 will be available in Sky colour and can be purchased through the Dell online store.

Dell XPS 13 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
ProcessorIntel Core Ultra 7 355 (Series 3), 8 cores, up to 4.7GHz
Operating systemWindows 11 Home
Display13.4-inch, 2.5K InfinityEdge touchscreen, 30-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 500 nits brightness
GraphicsIntel Graphics
Memory16GB or 32GB LPDDR5X, 7467 MT/s, dual-channel
Storage512GB or 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
Wireless connectivityIntel Wi-Fi 7 BE211 2×2, Bluetooth 6.0
KeyboardEnglish International backlit keyboard
Battery3-cell, 52Wh battery
Power adapter65W USB-C GaN slim AC adapter
Pricing
16GB memory and 512GB SSDRs. 1,80,990
16GB memory and 1TB SSDRs. 2,00,990
32GB memory and 1TB SSDRs. 2,41,990
ColourSky
Software & Support
Microsoft OfficeOffice Home 2024, Microsoft 365 Basic (1-year subscription)
Security softwareMcAfee+ Premium (1 year)
Support1-year Basic Onsite Service after remote diagnosis with hardware-only support
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