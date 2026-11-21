The Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition carries a 16-inch OLED touch display with 3.2K resolution and a variable refresh rate ranging from 20Hz to 120Hz. The panel is touted to deliver up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

On Friday, November 20, Dell launched its first-ever XPS laptop to run on NVIDIA's RTX Spark superchip. The Windows laptop targets video creators, 3D artists, and AI developers who want to run large AI models on the machine itself instead of relying on the cloud.

Dell launched the XPS 16 Creator Edition laptop in India at Rs 4,49,990, featuring an RTX Spark N1X chipset with a Blackwell RTX GPU and Grace CPU.

The laptop carries VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification. The company claims the display covers 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and is factory-calibrated to Delta E below 2, with Pantone Validation.

Processor and Storage details

As previously mentioned, the Dell XPS 16 runs on Nvidia's RTX Spark chip, which combines an Nvidia Blackwell RTX GPU with a Grace CPU and unified memory architecture. The GPU offers up to 6,144 cores, while the CPU features up to 20 cores.

The laptop packs up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 2TB TLC NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen5 SSD storage.

Dell says the unified memory architecture will help users work with large AI models, 3D scenes, and multi-layer 8K video timelines.

Dell advertises the XPS 16 Creator Edition as supporting real-time ray tracing, DLSS, and native 4:2:2 hardware video encoding and decoding. It is also said to deliver studio-grade editing and AAA gaming.

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Battery and Connectivity options

It is backed by a 99Wh battery that can be charged via a 130W USB Type-C adapter. The laptop has an aluminium chassis, and it measures 17.8mm thick.

The Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition has three USB4 Type-C ports with DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery support. It also includes an HDMI 2.1b port, a full-size card reader, and a universal audio jack.

Dell claims the USB Type-C ports support charging, and users can power the laptop through any of the three ports. It can also connect to up to three external displays.

The Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition supports tools including GitHub Copilot, Claude Code, ComfyUI, and Cursor. It also works natively with apps like Blender, DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Premiere.

Pricing and Availability

The newly launched Dell XPS 16 Creator is priced at Rs. 4,49,990 in India. It is available for purchase through Dellstore.com. It is confirmed to go on sale via Dell Exclusive Stores, retail stores, and e-commerce platforms by mid-December.

The company is offering up to Rs. 15,000 cashback for customers purchasing the laptop with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Shoppers can also avail zero-down-payment financing options.