Technology

DJI Unveils Lito Series Drones with Sub-249g Design and Advanced Features

DJI launches the Lito series with sub-249g drones featuring 36-minute flight time and omnidirectional sensing. While Lito 1 targets beginners, the Lito X1 adds LiDAR, HDR video, and D-Log M, making it ideal for advanced creators. Prices start at EUR 309.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
DJI Lito series drone
DJI Lito 1 and Lito X1 drone

DJI has introduced its new Lito series, a lineup of lightweight, entry-level drones designed for both beginners and content creators. Weighing under 249 grams, the Lito series complies with regulatory limits in many regions while still offering powerful imaging and flight capabilities.

The lineup includes two models, the standard Lito 1 and the more advanced Lito X1. Both drones share a compact folding design and deliver up to 36 minutes of flight time. They also feature omnidirectional obstacle sensing, capable of operating in low-light conditions down to 5 lux, enhancing flight safety.

The key differences between the two models lie in their camera systems, sensing technology, and storage options. The Lito 1 is aimed at casual users, while the Lito X1 targets more advanced creators with professional-grade imaging features.

The Lito 1 starts at EUR 309, while the Lito X1 starts at EUR 379. Both models are currently available for pre-order, with DJI also offering Care Refresh coverage plans.

DJI Lito Series Specifications

Common Features (Lito 1 & Lito X1)

Shared Specifications
SpecificationDetails
WeightApprox. 249g
DesignFoldable airframe design
Flight timeUp to 36 minutes
Obstacle sensingOmnidirectional obstacle sensing (5 lux capability)
Transmission systemDJI O4 transmission system
Max range15km (IC standard), 8km (CE/SRRC/MIC standards)
Live view1080p at 60fps
Wi-FiWi-Fi 6 QuickTransfer (up to 50MB/s)
BluetoothBluetooth 5.4 support
Latency~120ms
Antenna setup2 antennas (1T2R)
App compatibilityDJI Fly app compatibility
Intelligent flight modesActiveTrack, QuickShots, MasterShots, Hyperlapse, Panorama
ClassificationCE CO classification

DJI Lito 1 Specifications

Lito 1 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Sensor1/2-inch CMOS
Photo resolution48MP
Lens26.2mm (full-frame equivalent), 79° FOV
Video4K up to 60fps
Slow motion4K/100fps, FHD/100fps
Video encodingH.265 up to 130Mbps
ColourStandard profiles (8-bit / 10-bit)
HDR/D-Log MNo HDR, no D-Log M support
StorageNo internal storage (requires microSD card)

DJI Lito X1 Specifications

Lito X1 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Sensor1/1.3-inch CMOS
Lensf/1.7, 24mm equivalent
HDRUp to 14 stops dynamic range (DJI rated)
Photo resolution8064 × 6048
Max shutter speed1/16000s (48MP mode)
VideoSupports 10-bit D-Log M
Slow motionFHD slow motion up to 200fps
Video encodingH.265 up to 130Mbps
Internal storage42GB built-in
LiDAR sensorForward-facing LiDAR sensor

The Lito series strengthens DJI's presence in the entry-level drone segment while bringing advanced features like LiDAR and professional colour profiles to more affordable devices. The Lito X1, in particular, stands out as a versatile option for creators seeking a compact yet capable aerial camera.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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