DJI has introduced its new Lito series, a lineup of lightweight, entry-level drones designed for both beginners and content creators. Weighing under 249 grams, the Lito series complies with regulatory limits in many regions while still offering powerful imaging and flight capabilities.

The lineup includes two models, the standard Lito 1 and the more advanced Lito X1. Both drones share a compact folding design and deliver up to 36 minutes of flight time. They also feature omnidirectional obstacle sensing, capable of operating in low-light conditions down to 5 lux, enhancing flight safety.

The key differences between the two models lie in their camera systems, sensing technology, and storage options. The Lito 1 is aimed at casual users, while the Lito X1 targets more advanced creators with professional-grade imaging features.