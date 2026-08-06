Technology

DJI Mic Mini 2S Launched With 32-Bit Float Recording, Check Specs

DJI has launched the Mic Mini 2S, a compact wireless microphone featuring 32-bit float internal recording, up to 28 hours of onboard storage, four-transmitter support and AI noise cancellation. The microphone is designed for creators, filmmakers, podcasters and livestreamers.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
DJI Mic Mini 2S
DJI Mic Mini 2S with 28 Hours of Onboard Storage
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DJI has expanded its compact audio lineup with the introduction of the DJI Mic Mini 2S, a new entry-level wireless microphone system aimed at content creators, mobile filmmakers, podcasters, livestreamers and professionals.

The latest model brings several notable upgrades over its predecessor while retaining a lightweight and portable design. Key additions include 32-bit float internal recording, built-in storage, support for up to four transmitters and two-level AI noise cancellation.

32-Bit Float Internal Recording

One of the biggest upgrades is 32-bit float internal recording, a feature commonly associated with higher-end professional audio equipment.

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The format offers a much wider dynamic range than conventional recording modes, making it easier to recover audio that was recorded too loudly or too quietly during post-production.

DJI says 32-bit float recording is disabled by default and can be activated through the DJI Mimo app.

Built-In Storage and Backup Recording

Each Mic Mini 2S transmitter comes with approximately 14.5GB of built-in storage. This provides up to 28 hours of internal recording in 24-bit mode or around 22 hours when using 32-bit float recording.

Internal recording also acts as a backup if the wireless connection is interrupted or the receiver becomes disconnected. This could prove particularly useful for interviews, weddings, documentaries, live events and outdoor shoots where recording a second take may not be possible.

Four-Transmitter Support and AI Noise Cancellation

The DJI Mic Mini 2S supports pairing up to four transmitters with a single receiver, enabling four-channel audio capture for productions involving multiple speakers.

DJI has also introduced two levels of AI noise cancellation, designed to reduce unwanted background and environmental noise depending on the recording conditions.

Compatibility and Ecosystem Integration

Despite the expanded recording capabilities, the microphone system maintains a compact and lightweight form factor designed for creators who frequently travel or shoot on location.

The Mic Mini 2S offers broad compatibility with smartphones, cameras, tablets and computers, while also integrating with DJI's wider product ecosystem.

Supported DJI Osmo devices can use OsmoAudio direct connection, allowing compatible microphones to connect directly without requiring a separate external receiver. This helps simplify recording setups when using DJI's action cameras and other supported devices.

With its combination of portable hardware, onboard backup recording, 32-bit float support and multi-transmitter connectivity, the Mic Mini 2S is positioned as an accessible wireless audio option for both casual creators and more demanding production environments.

The DJI Mic Mini 2S is listed through DJI's official store and regional retail channels.

DJI Mic Mini 2S Specifications
SpecificationDetails
General
Microphone typeCompact wireless microphone system
DesignLightweight and portable
Target usersContent creators, filmmakers, vloggers, podcasters, livestreamers and professional production teams
Recording
Internal recording24-bit and 32-bit float
32-bit float recordingSupported; disabled by default
Built-in storageApproximately 14.5GB per transmitter
24-bit recording capacityUp to 28 hours
32-bit float recording capacityUp to 22 hours
Audio
Transmitter supportUp to four transmitters with one receiver
Audio outputUp to four-channel recording
Noise cancellationTwo-level AI noise cancellation
Connectivity
Direct connectivityOsmoAudio support for compatible DJI Osmo devices
CompatibilitySmartphones, cameras, tablets, computers and supported DJI products
Companion appDJI Mimo
Power
ChargingFast-charging support
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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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