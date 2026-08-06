One of the biggest upgrades is 32-bit float internal recording, a feature commonly associated with higher-end professional audio equipment.

The latest model brings several notable upgrades over its predecessor while retaining a lightweight and portable design. Key additions include 32-bit float internal recording, built-in storage, support for up to four transmitters and two-level AI noise cancellation.

DJI has expanded its compact audio lineup with the introduction of the DJI Mic Mini 2S, a new entry-level wireless microphone system aimed at content creators, mobile filmmakers, podcasters, livestreamers and professionals.

The format offers a much wider dynamic range than conventional recording modes, making it easier to recover audio that was recorded too loudly or too quietly during post-production.

DJI says 32-bit float recording is disabled by default and can be activated through the DJI Mimo app.

Built-In Storage and Backup Recording

Each Mic Mini 2S transmitter comes with approximately 14.5GB of built-in storage. This provides up to 28 hours of internal recording in 24-bit mode or around 22 hours when using 32-bit float recording.

Internal recording also acts as a backup if the wireless connection is interrupted or the receiver becomes disconnected. This could prove particularly useful for interviews, weddings, documentaries, live events and outdoor shoots where recording a second take may not be possible.

Four-Transmitter Support and AI Noise Cancellation

The DJI Mic Mini 2S supports pairing up to four transmitters with a single receiver, enabling four-channel audio capture for productions involving multiple speakers.

DJI has also introduced two levels of AI noise cancellation, designed to reduce unwanted background and environmental noise depending on the recording conditions.

Compatibility and Ecosystem Integration

Despite the expanded recording capabilities, the microphone system maintains a compact and lightweight form factor designed for creators who frequently travel or shoot on location.

The Mic Mini 2S offers broad compatibility with smartphones, cameras, tablets and computers, while also integrating with DJI's wider product ecosystem.

Supported DJI Osmo devices can use OsmoAudio direct connection, allowing compatible microphones to connect directly without requiring a separate external receiver. This helps simplify recording setups when using DJI's action cameras and other supported devices.

With its combination of portable hardware, onboard backup recording, 32-bit float support and multi-transmitter connectivity, the Mic Mini 2S is positioned as an accessible wireless audio option for both casual creators and more demanding production environments.

The DJI Mic Mini 2S is listed through DJI's official store and regional retail channels.