This enhancement aims to deliver better low-light performance, improved dynamic range, and sharper overall image quality. The camera supports 4K video recording at up to 120 fps with high-bitrate output, ensuring more detailed, professional-grade footage.

One of the biggest highlights of the Osmo Pocket 4 is its 1-inch CMOS sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, a notable upgrade over previous models.

DJI has officially launched the Osmo Pocket 4 globally on April 16, introducing a major upgrade to its popular handheld action camera lineup. Designed for creators and vloggers, the new device delivers significant improvements in image quality, stabilisation, and intelligent shooting features while retaining its compact, portable form factor.

Advanced Stabilisation and Tracking

The device features an upgraded 3-axis mechanical gimbal, providing smoother, more stable handheld shots. DJI has also improved its subject tracking capabilities, allowing the camera to keep subjects in frame with greater accuracy automatically. AI-powered tools such as enhanced ActiveTrack and smart shooting modes further improve usability for content creators.

User-Friendly Controls and Design

The Osmo Pocket 4 includes a built-in touchscreen for easy control and framing, as well as support for vertical shooting, making it ideal for social media content.

Users can rotate the screen to start recording instantly, while newly added buttons provide quick zoom control and preset switching. A 5D joystick enables smooth camera movements, gimbal recentering, and quick flipping.

Storage and Audio Improvements

In terms of storage, the camera offers 107GB of built-in memory with transfer speeds of up to 800MB/s, eliminating the need for external memory cards. Audio performance has also been upgraded, with support for DJI Mic integration and improved onboard microphones for clearer sound capture.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life sees a significant boost as well. The Osmo Pocket 4 can record up to 240 minutes of 1080p video and supports fast charging, reaching 80% in just 18 minutes, providing up to 3 hours of recording time.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Specifications Label Value Sensor 1-inch CMOS sensor Aperture f/2.0 Video Recording Up to 4K at 120fps Stabilisation 3-axis mechanical gimbal Display Built-in touchscreen with vertical shooting support Colour Profile D-Log M, 10-bit colour recording Storage 107GB built-in storage Transfer Speed Up to 800MB/s Audio Improved onboard mics, DJI Mic support Battery Life Up to 240 minutes (1080p) Charging 0-80% in 18 minutes Controls Dual buttons for zoom/presets, 5D joystick AI Features ActiveTrack, smart shooting modes Price EUR 499 (standard), EUR 619 (Creator Combo)

Pricing and Availability

Pricing for the Osmo Pocket 4 starts at EUR 499 (approximately ₹54,600) for the standard combo. The Creator Combo bundle is priced at EUR 619 (around ₹67,700) and includes accessories such as the DJI Mic 3 Transmitter, a fill light, a wide-angle lens, and an Osmo Mini tripod.

The device is currently available in Europe and select markets, but not in the United States due to ongoing restrictions.