Technology

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Launched Globally with Advanced AI Features

DJI has launched the Osmo Pocket 4 globally with a 1-inch CMOS sensor, 4K 120fps recording, and improved 3-axis stabilisation. Designed for creators, it features AI tracking, built-in storage, fast charging, and enhanced audio, offering a powerful upgrade in a compact form.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
DJI Cosmos Pocket 4
DJI Cosmos Pocket 4 launched with advanced AI feature

DJI Osmo Pocket 4: Major Upgrade to Handheld Action Camera

DJI has officially launched the Osmo Pocket 4 globally on April 16, introducing a major upgrade to its popular handheld action camera lineup. Designed for creators and vloggers, the new device delivers significant improvements in image quality, stabilisation, and intelligent shooting features while retaining its compact, portable form factor.

Enhanced Image Quality and Performance

One of the biggest highlights of the Osmo Pocket 4 is its 1-inch CMOS sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, a notable upgrade over previous models.

This enhancement aims to deliver better low-light performance, improved dynamic range, and sharper overall image quality. The camera supports 4K video recording at up to 120 fps with high-bitrate output, ensuring more detailed, professional-grade footage.

Advanced Stabilisation and Tracking

The device features an upgraded 3-axis mechanical gimbal, providing smoother, more stable handheld shots. DJI has also improved its subject tracking capabilities, allowing the camera to keep subjects in frame with greater accuracy automatically. AI-powered tools such as enhanced ActiveTrack and smart shooting modes further improve usability for content creators.

User-Friendly Controls and Design

The Osmo Pocket 4 includes a built-in touchscreen for easy control and framing, as well as support for vertical shooting, making it ideal for social media content.

Users can rotate the screen to start recording instantly, while newly added buttons provide quick zoom control and preset switching. A 5D joystick enables smooth camera movements, gimbal recentering, and quick flipping.

Storage and Audio Improvements

In terms of storage, the camera offers 107GB of built-in memory with transfer speeds of up to 800MB/s, eliminating the need for external memory cards. Audio performance has also been upgraded, with support for DJI Mic integration and improved onboard microphones for clearer sound capture.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life sees a significant boost as well. The Osmo Pocket 4 can record up to 240 minutes of 1080p video and supports fast charging, reaching 80% in just 18 minutes, providing up to 3 hours of recording time.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Specifications
LabelValue
Sensor1-inch CMOS sensor
Aperturef/2.0
Video RecordingUp to 4K at 120fps
Stabilisation3-axis mechanical gimbal
DisplayBuilt-in touchscreen with vertical shooting support
Colour ProfileD-Log M, 10-bit colour recording
Storage107GB built-in storage
Transfer SpeedUp to 800MB/s
AudioImproved onboard mics, DJI Mic support
Battery LifeUp to 240 minutes (1080p)
Charging0-80% in 18 minutes
ControlsDual buttons for zoom/presets, 5D joystick
AI FeaturesActiveTrack, smart shooting modes
PriceEUR 499 (standard), EUR 619 (Creator Combo)

Pricing and Availability

Pricing for the Osmo Pocket 4 starts at EUR 499 (approximately ₹54,600) for the standard combo. The Creator Combo bundle is priced at EUR 619 (around ₹67,700) and includes accessories such as the DJI Mic 3 Transmitter, a fill light, a wide-angle lens, and an Osmo Mini tripod.

The device is currently available in Europe and select markets, but not in the United States due to ongoing restrictions.

Topics

New gadget launch

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...