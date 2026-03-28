Dual WhatsApp Accounts on iPhone, Major Update by WhatsApp

The Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp Messenger introduced a major update in 2026 that brought iPhone users dual-account login and support for marking, a significant shift in how the app is used on iOS devices.
On Friday, March 27, a great announcement brought iPhone users great joy: it allows them to use dual accounts, which is available only on Android, while iPhone users had to rely on workarounds such as installing a separate business version of the app or carrying two devices.
Dual WhatsApp Accounts on iPhone & How it works
As per this announcement, a user can use two different accounts on one phone. This feature will allow them to have two accounts at the same time using a second phone number. It allows us to use dual accounts and switch between accounts seamlessly without logging out. Both accounts functioned independently, with no overlap in chats, notifications, or privacy settings.
A visual indicator, such as the profile picture shown in the app interface, helps users easily identify which account is currently active, reducing confusion while switching between profiles.
It is very useful for people with multiple roles, such as business and professional ones, as it eliminates the need for third-party involvement in the process. Besides, WhatsApp has rolled out cross-platform chat transfer, enabling users to easily move their entire chat history, including messages, photos, and videos, between iPhone and Android devices.
In addition, the update includes new tools for storage management, allowing users to delete large files or media within specific chats without removing entire conversations. It shifts control to users, giving them access to their device storage while securing important messages.
Overall, the addition of multi-account support represents a major step forward for WhatsApp, allowing users to control two accounts on a single device and enhancing convenience, productivity, and usability for millions of iPhone users worldwide.