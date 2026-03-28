Dual WhatsApp Accounts on iPhone, Major Update by WhatsApp

The Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp Messenger introduced a major update in 2026 that brought iPhone users dual-account login and support for marking, a significant shift in how the app is used on iOS devices.

On Friday, March 27, a great announcement brought iPhone users great joy: it allows them to use dual accounts, which is available only on Android, while iPhone users had to rely on workarounds such as installing a separate business version of the app or carrying two devices.

Dual WhatsApp Accounts on iPhone & How it works

As per this announcement, a user can use two different accounts on one phone. This feature will allow them to have two accounts at the same time using a second phone number. It allows us to use dual accounts and switch between accounts seamlessly without logging out. Both accounts functioned independently, with no overlap in chats, notifications, or privacy settings.