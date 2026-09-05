At the heart of the device is a high-speed water jet system that produces rapid bursts of water through a specially designed conical nozzle.

The Dyson Camera Jet electric toothbrush with Precision Flosser combines high-speed water jets, a miniature camera and machine learning to deliver more targeted cleaning.

Dyson has introduced a new electric toothbrush designed to combine brushing, precision flossing, and mouthwash application into a single oral care routine.

Each burst lasts just one millisecond and is engineered to dislodge plaque and food debris from difficult-to-reach areas. The targeted approach offers a gentler alternative for people with braces, sensitive gums, or other dental work.

Integrated Micro-Camera and Machine Learning

The toothbrush also features a 1mm integrated micro-camera that works with machine learning to monitor the mouth during brushing. The camera captures high-resolution images at up to 28 frames per second, while an LED strobe system improves visibility and image stability even at high speeds.

Dyson says the camera uses a 100,000-pixel sensor, with the lighting and camera strobing at 257Hz. This timing is designed to work alongside the brush head's movement, which operates at nearly 1,000 movements per second.

Sonic Motor and Cleaning Performance

A sonic motor powers the cleaning system and delivers up to 58,000 oscillations per minute. Users can adjust the intensity to suit their cleaning preferences, while variable sonic, non-stall technology is designed to maintain consistent performance during brushing.

Plaque Detection

The device also incorporates a plaque detection system that uses the camera and machine learning to identify areas needing extra attention. This allows the toothbrush to adapt its cleaning approach in real time rather than relying solely on a conventional brushing pattern.

Toothpaste and Mouthwash Integration

Dyson has also integrated toothpaste and mouthwash functionality into the system, aiming to reduce the number of separate steps required during an oral care routine.

Combined with sonic brushing and precision water-jet flossing, the technology is designed to deliver a more comprehensive, personalised cleaning experience.

With its combination of imaging technology, machine learning, high-frequency sonic brushing and targeted water jets, Dyson's latest toothbrush represents the company's broader push to apply advanced engineering to everyday personal care.