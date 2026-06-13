Many users said Instagram Reels and videos were not loading, while others reported that Facebook feeds refused to refresh. Some users were unexpectedly logged out of their accounts and were unable to sign back in.

The issues began around 7 PM IST, according to user reports and outage-tracking platform Downdetector. Complaints surged as users in India, the United States, Europe, and several other regions reported problems ranging from feed-loading failures to login issues and error messages.

Millions of users worldwide experienced disruptions to Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger on June 12, as Meta's social media platforms suffered a widespread outage that left many unable to access key features.

Messenger users also reported difficulties sending and receiving messages, indicating that the disruption extended across Meta's ecosystem of services.

As the outage spread, thousands of affected users flocked to X and other social media platforms to verify whether the issue was widespread.

Downdetector recorded more than 100,000 reports related to Facebook alone at the peak of the disruption, while Instagram also saw a significant spike in complaints.

The outage did not affect all users in the same way. While some users were still able to access Facebook and Instagram through web browsers, many reported that the mobile apps could not load new content or refresh their timelines. This suggested that the problem was linked to Meta's backend infrastructure rather than individual internet connections or devices.

What Caused the Outage?

As of now, Meta has not disclosed the exact technical reason behind the outage. The company acknowledged that users were having trouble accessing its services and said its teams were working to restore functionality. However, no official explanation regarding the root cause has been provided.

Reports from Meta's status systems indicated disruptions affecting several business and messaging services, including Facebook Ads Manager, Messenger APIs, and WhatsApp Business tools, suggesting a broader backend infrastructure issue.

Industry observers believe the outage was likely caused by an internal server-side or platform infrastructure problem, but Meta has not confirmed this.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone later stated that services were beginning to recover, though full restoration could take additional time. By late in the day, user reports of issues had started to decline, indicating that the platforms were gradually returning to normal operation.

For users experiencing problems, experts noted that restarting apps, switching networks or reinstalling applications was unlikely to resolve the issue, as the disruption appeared to be occurring on Meta's servers rather than on users' devices.