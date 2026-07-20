Technology

Facebook & Instagram Outage, Thousands of Users Face Login and App Issues

Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram suffered a widespread outage on July 19, affecting logins, feed refreshes, and content uploads. Thousands of users reported issues on Downdetector, while Meta had not issued an official statement. Services appeared to gradually recover as complaints declined.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Facebook and Instagram down
Facebook and Instagram outage on July 19
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Thousands of users worldwide experienced disruptions on 'Facebook and Instagram' on July 19, as the Meta-owned platforms suffered a widespread outage that affected logins, feed refreshes, and content uploads.

While users flooded outage tracking websites with complaints, Meta had not released an official statement on the incident at the time of writing.

Outage Timeline and Scale

Data from Downdetector, a platform that monitors online service disruptions in real time, showed a sharp spike in complaints between 12:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. GMT, pointing to a large-scale technical issue rather than isolated regional glitches.

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Although reports continued throughout the day, Downdetector's live outage map indicated that the number of new complaints had started to decline, suggesting services were gradually recovering.

Facebook and Instagram Report Numbers

In the United States, Facebook registered 4,808 user reports as of 7:45 p.m. GMT. Nearly 63 per cent of affected users said they were unable to access the website, while others reported problems with logging in and using key platform features.

Instagram also saw a significant rise in complaints, with 2,829 reports logged in the U.S. by 8:18 p.m. GMT.

Issues Reported by Users

Users described a range of issues, including:

  • The app crashing immediately after launch

  • Repeated "Instagram has stopped" messages

  • Feeds that failed to refresh, often displaying a "Couldn't refresh feed" error

  • Account verification loops

  • Failed two-factor authentication attempts

  • Messages such as "Something went wrong" and "Session expired"

  • Inability to upload posts, Stories, or Reels

  • New content and Stories refusing to load

Recovery and Meta's Response

Despite the widespread disruption, the gradual decline in outage reports suggested that the issue was being resolved. However, Meta had not confirmed whether the recovery was complete or disclosed the reason behind the outage.

The latest disruption follows a similar outage reported last month, when Facebook and Instagram users also experienced service interruptions. Meta did not provide a detailed explanation for that incident either.

With no official word from the company on the cause of the latest outage, users continue to await clarification on what triggered the temporary disruption across two of the world's largest social media platforms.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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