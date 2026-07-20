Data from Downdetector, a platform that monitors online service disruptions in real time, showed a sharp spike in complaints between 12:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. GMT, pointing to a large-scale technical issue rather than isolated regional glitches.

While users flooded outage tracking websites with complaints, Meta had not released an official statement on the incident at the time of writing.

Thousands of users worldwide experienced disruptions on 'Facebook and Instagram' on July 19, as the Meta-owned platforms suffered a widespread outage that affected logins, feed refreshes, and content uploads.

Although reports continued throughout the day, Downdetector's live outage map indicated that the number of new complaints had started to decline, suggesting services were gradually recovering.

Facebook and Instagram Report Numbers

In the United States, Facebook registered 4,808 user reports as of 7:45 p.m. GMT. Nearly 63 per cent of affected users said they were unable to access the website, while others reported problems with logging in and using key platform features.

Instagram also saw a significant rise in complaints, with 2,829 reports logged in the U.S. by 8:18 p.m. GMT.

Issues Reported by Users

Users described a range of issues, including:

The app crashing immediately after launch

Repeated "Instagram has stopped" messages

Feeds that failed to refresh, often displaying a "Couldn't refresh feed" error

Account verification loops

Failed two-factor authentication attempts

Messages such as "Something went wrong" and "Session expired"

Inability to upload posts, Stories, or Reels

New content and Stories refusing to load

Recovery and Meta's Response

Despite the widespread disruption, the gradual decline in outage reports suggested that the issue was being resolved. However, Meta had not confirmed whether the recovery was complete or disclosed the reason behind the outage.

The latest disruption follows a similar outage reported last month, when Facebook and Instagram users also experienced service interruptions. Meta did not provide a detailed explanation for that incident either.

With no official word from the company on the cause of the latest outage, users continue to await clarification on what triggered the temporary disruption across two of the world's largest social media platforms.