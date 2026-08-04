The listing also claims that the handset will offer a clean software experience focused on smooth day-to-day operation with minimal distractions.

As part of the reveal, the company confirmed the launch date through the Flipkart microsite, which shows that the first Boltt smartphone will be unveiled on August 25 at 12 pm IST.

Boltt, a technology company, is now planning to launch its first smartphone in India very soon. The company has revealed the device's key specifications. Ahead of launch, a Flipkart microsite has now confirmed the launch date and shared the first look of the smartphone.

History of the Fire-Boltt Brand

Fire-Boltt is a leading Indian wearable tech and audio brand known for smartwatches and wireless earphones.

Founded in 2015 by the sibling duo Arnav Kishore and Aayushi Kishore, it ranks as one of India's top smartwatch companies.

Back in June, the company revealed that it would expand into the smartphone business in India. But we didn't have any clue about the launching device. Now, the Indian retailer Flipkart has revealed that Fire-Boltt will launch its first smartphone.

Still, the company has not disclosed the smartphone's price or specifications yet. Previous reports have also indicated that Fire-Boltt could initially focus on smartphones priced below Rs. 20,000.

If that proves accurate, the company would enter a segment already occupied by brands including HMD, Lava, Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo.

Revealed and expected features

Fire-Boltt previously announced that its smartphone line will comprise the Evo and Ace series, with both 4G and 5G models planned for the Indian market. The company also says the phones will be manufactured in India.

Flipkart, on its website, doesn't reveal the name of the smartphone; it will be revealed directly by Boltt at launch. But it states that Boltt smartphones will come with "Honest Specifications" and "Clean Software" while also saying that the phones will be "Priced with Honesty."

The images reveal the smartphone will pack a punch-hole display and have a plastic build, with its right-side frame featuring the power button and volume rocker.

At the same time, Boltt posted a teaser on its official Instagram page, which shows the smartphone will feature a dual camera setup on the rear inside a square-shaped island with rounded corners.

Previously, reports suggested that the first handset could arrive as the Boltt Evo 4G. The smartphone had also surfaced on Geekbench.

The benchmark listing pointed to a Unisoc T7250 chip paired with 4GB of RAM and Android 16. The tested unit recorded 440 points in Geekbench's single-core benchmark and 1,470 points in the multi-core test.

It is also expected that the smartphone will carry the Unisoc T7250, an entry-level chipset built on a 12nm process. It combines two CPU cores clocked at 1.82GHz with six efficiency cores running at 1.61GHz.

The processor is also used in smartphones such as the Realme P4x, Oppo A6c, Poco C81 Pro and Itel's Zeno 200.

The brand heavily markets itself as delivering "Honest Specifications" and "Clean Software" at a transparent price point. This rollout leverages Fire-Boltt's existing consumer ecosystem of over 4 crore wearable users in India.